Epik High Talks About The Difficulties They Faced In The Previous, Raising Their Youngsters, And More

Epik High appeared on the February 9 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Drawback Little one in Home”!

On January 18, Epik High returned with the primary a part of their tenth full album “Epik High Is Right here.” The album consists of double title tracks “Rosario” that includes CL and Zico in addition to “Primarily based on a True Story” that includes Heize.

Throughout the present, the members revealed, “It’s the primary time in 17 years we’re showing on a present collectively. It’s the primary time since ‘Sturdy Coronary heart.’” DJ Tukutz shared, “There’s rumors that we don’t do selection as a result of we don’t like our picture being capitalized, however that’s only a good means of placing it. We don’t get affords.”

Tablo added, “Tukutz will get provided to star in selection exhibits he can by no means seem on. It was ‘The King of Masks Singer.’” Tukutz defined, “I considered it quite a bit, and I practiced singing alone, nevertheless it’s to the extent it shouldn’t be broadcast on air.” Tablo defined that Tukutz had been referred to as a hidden gem by Tak Jae Hoon, however when Park Myung Soo introduced him onto a present, he was reduce after the primary episode.

The members additionally talked about Mithra’s relationship rumors with Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul. Kim Heechul defined, “On the time, I used to be fairly. Mithra additionally had a mustache and had a tough attraction.” Tablo added, “I don’t know in the event that they thought I’d get jealous, however they at all times met collectively with out telling me.” Kim Heechul defined, “As mates born in 1983, he was understanding when I had unhealthy temper swings within the early days of my debut, and he at all times listened to me discuss critically. He’s a pal who I get together with effectively in each side.” Kim Heechul revealed that it was his first time seeing Mithra in six years since his marriage ceremony and added, “I felt actually unhappy throughout Mithra’s marriage ceremony. After the marriage, I went to a grilled beef tripe restaurant and had a drink alone in the course of the day.”

Tablo additionally shared that his daughter Haru doesn’t prefer to sleep early. He commented, “She additionally doesn’t prefer it when she needs to play video games, however we inform her to cease. I feel we’re the identical as some other home.” Tablo added, “Tukutz’s son has numerous complaints. He’s the primary son, and he’s very sort and cute. Nonetheless, he has issues with Tukutz. I’m undecided the precise cause, however how he portrayed his dissatisfaction was that the 2 stared at one another in the lounge, and he quietly whispered, ‘Unhealthy man.’ That’s why Tukutz despatched me a message at daybreak.”

Later, Tablo referred to as Haru, who shared that she is a fan of the present however isn’t positive who she likes most on this system. Tablo defined, “I don’t see Haru as a toddler, and Haru additionally doesn’t see me as an grownup. I feel that’s why now we have comparable tastes. I take pleasure in conversing quite a bit, and I feel it’s the time she ought to discover what she likes doing reasonably than finding out, so we discuss and play freely.”

Epik High additionally talked about that their album was launched on the primary LED display in Instances Sq.. On producing their album, Mithra revealed, “It’s laborious once I work on music about love. It’s been so lengthy since I went on dates and received married that I can’t get into the temper simply.” He added, “I nonetheless love [my wife]. It’s simply been a very long time since I had a breakup.”

Tablo additionally talked about his spouse Kang Hye Jung, sharing that his spouse offers him recommendation reasonably than scolds him. He elaborated by saying that he was once messy, however after listening to Kang Hye Jung’s recommendation following their marriage, he grew to become so clear that different folks have been shocked.

The members additionally talked in regards to the troublesome interval throughout their first album promotions, revealing that they didn’t eat as a result of they needed to pay the visitor vocalists at their live performance. Nonetheless, Tukutz shared that they began consuming lots after putting No. 1 with their third album. He added, “We unnecessarily ate quite a bit since then.”

