Epik High Talks About Why They Don’t Often Appear On Variety Shows On “Wonderful Saturday”

Epik High’s Tablo and DJ Tukutz appeared on the January 16 episode of tvN’s “Wonderful Saturday”!

Epik High is at the moment gearing up for his or her tenth studio album, “Epik High Is Right here,” which options artists like B.I, G.Soul, Heize, CL, Zico, and extra.

On the “Wonderful Saturday” episode, MC Increase requested the friends why it’s exhausting to see Epik High on selection reveals. Tablo replied, “One of many causes we haven’t been on selection reveals shortly is as a result of Tukutz made an announcement in the future. He mentioned that he’s joyful not being well-known and that he’s snug not being acknowledged. He mentioned he needed to focus simply on music and that he didn’t need to be consumed by selection reveals.”

Requested why that they had determined to return on the present, Tablo mentioned, “Our supervisor despatched a message in our group chat asking if we have been curious about approaching the present. In fact I assumed that Tukutz wouldn’t need to go, however he referred to as me immediately and mentioned, ‘We must always go on the present collectively.’”

Tukutz defined, “I’m a fan of this present. My son instructed me, ‘I don’t suppose I’ve ever seen you seem on TV,’ and made enjoyable of me by asking, ‘Are you certain you’re somebody who goes on TV these days?’ I made a decision to look on this present to show it to my son.”

Tablo additionally shared that the solid shouldn’t rely upon his skills as a songwriter and producer as a result of he forgets lyrics. “I get lyrics combined up,” he defined. “Mithra’s elements at all times really feel new to me. We’ve carried out the music ‘Fly’ about 10,000 instances, however each time I hear him rap, I’m like, ‘Oh, proper, it’s these lyrics.’”

