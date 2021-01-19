Epik High Tops Major Music Charts With Tracks From “Epik High Is Right here”

Epik High lined up their new tracks within the high ranks on main realtime charts!

On January 18, Epik High returned with the primary a part of their tenth full album “Epik High Is Right here.” The album consists of double title tracks “Rosario” that includes CL and Zico in addition to “Based mostly on a True Story” that includes Heize.

Quickly after launch, the 2 title tracks grabbed the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the realtime charts of main music websites Bugs and Genie, whereas their b-sides have been additionally rating excessive on the charts.

At 8 p.m. KST on January 18, the album’s 10 songs virtually fully took over the Prime 10 of Bugs’s realtime chart, with “Rosario” in No. 1, “Based mostly on a True Story” in No. 2, “In Self-defense” (that includes Woo Received Jae, Nucksal, and Changmo) in No. 3, “Acceptance Speech” (that includes B.I), in No. 4, “Leica” (that includes Kim Sawol) in No. 5, “Lesson Zero” in No. 6, “True Crime” (that includes Miso) in No. 7, “Finish of the World” (that includes G.Soul) in No. 8, and “Social Distance 16” in No. 9. “Want You Had been” grabbed the No. 13 spot.

Over on Genie’s realtime chart, by midnight KST on January 19 “Rosario” was No. 1, “Based mostly on a True Story” was No. 2, and “In Self-defense” was No. 3, with “Acceptance Speech” in No. 5.

“Rosario” has additionally hit a peak of No. 8 to this point on Melon’s 24Hits chart as of January 19 at 5 p.m. KST, whereas “Based mostly on a True Story” reached No. 9 at the moment. The chart is calculated based mostly on collected streaming (40 p.c) and downloads (60 p.c) from the previous 24 hours.

Tablo has tweeted to specific his gratitude towards the group’s followers HIGH SKOOL. When a fan shared a screenshot of the songs lined up within the Prime 9 on Bugs, he wrote, “Unbelievable. Thanks a lot, HIGH SKOOL.” He additionally shared a tweet exhibiting the tracks’ success on Genie, writing, “You’re all actually………” with crying emojis.

omg ??? 감사합니다 thanks HIGH SKOOL #epikhighishere pic.twitter.com/aJ5cn2A0xw — 에픽하이 타블로 | Tablo of Epik High (@blobyblo) January 18, 2021

헐………. 말 이 안 된 다 정말 감사합니다 하이스쿨 ??? https://t.co/x29wOITvDs — 에픽하이 타블로 | Tablo of Epik High (@blobyblo) January 18, 2021

뭐야 당신들 정말……… ??? https://t.co/Ds1zRREyJl — 에픽하이 타블로 | Tablo of Epik High (@blobyblo) January 18, 2021

As of 1 a.m. KST on January 20, “Rosario” was No. 1 on the every day and realtime charts of Bugs and Genie. “Based mostly on a True Story” was No. 2 on the every day and realtime charts on Bugs and on Genie’s every day chart, and it grabbed No. 3 on Genie’s realtime chart.

Congratulations to Epik High!

