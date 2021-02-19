Epix Announces ‘Godfather of Harlem’ Season 2 Premiere (TV Roundup)

In immediately’s TV information roundup, Epix revealed the premiere date and teaser trailer for the second season of “Godfather of Harlem,” and Netflix introduced the premiere date of Jamie Foxx’s “Dad Cease Embarrassing Me!”

DATES

Epix revealed that the second season of “Godfather of Harlem” will premiere on April 18. Set in 1964, the crime drama collection explores the collision of the legal underworld and civil rights motion. The second season will comply with Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) battling the New York crime households for management of the French Connection, a pipeline for heroin that runs from Marseilles to New York Harbor. Along with Whitaker as star and government producer, the season will carry again Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Rafi Gavron and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy. Solid members Erik LaRay Harvey and Demi Singleton have been upped to collection regulars. Watch a teaser under.

Netflix introduced that Jamie Foxx‘s new collection “Dad Cease Embarrassing Me!” will premiere on April 14. Consisting of eight 30-minute episodes, the collection will comply with Brian Dixon (Foxx), a profitable enterprise proprietor and bachelor, who unexpectedly turns into a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Decided to show over a brand new leaf, Brian’s going to want all the assistance he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) to make Sasha really feel proper at dwelling. “Dad Cease Embarrassing Me!” is impressed by Foxx’s real-life relationship along with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who serves as an government producer alongside her father. Showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans will direct the primary six episodes, whereas government producer Ken Whittingham will direct the ultimate two episodes. Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez can even star.

Fox introduced that the second season of “The Moodys” will premiere on April 1 at 9 p.m. with two back-to-back episodes. Starring and executive-produced by Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins, the collection follows a tight-knit, however barely dysfunctional, household by means of their misadventures. From CBS Studios and FOX Leisure, “The Moodys” is written and executive-produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O’Donnell, Phil Lloyd and Jason Burrows function government producers alongside Leary and Perkins. Watch a promo under.

Main as much as the spring premiere of the animated preschool collection “Child Shark’s Large Present!,” Nickelodeon will air “Child Shark Shorts,” a set of 5 mini-adventures, on Feb. 26 at 12:30 p.m. The shorts comply with Child Shark (Kimiko Glenn) and his greatest buddy William (Luke Youngblood) as they dive into dancing, video games and snack-sized mysteries. Gary Doodles, Bin Jeong, Whitney Ralls Ryan Lee, Kin Min Seok and Tommy Sica are producers on “Child Shark’s Large Present!”

RENEWALS

Nickelodeon greenlit new seasons for the preschool collection “(*2*)Santiago of the Seas,” “(*2*)Blue’s Clues & You!” and “(*2*)Paw Patrol,” every of which can consist of 26 half-hour episodes. The second season of “Santiago of the Seas” will comply with kind-hearted pirate Santiago “Santi” (Kevin Chacon) and his brave crew as they proceed to sail the excessive seas aboard the legendary ship El Bravo to maintain the islands secure. Within the fourth season of “Blue’s Clues & You!,” Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and Blue will journey to new areas of their bustling neighborhood. Produced by Spin Grasp Leisure, the ninth season of “Paw Patrol“ will comply with the paw-some pack of pups — Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker — as they tackle thrilling new missions.

HONORS

MipTV introduced that A+E Networks is the recipient of the second annual MIP SDG Award, which honors media corporations for delivering on their sustainable growth targets. (*2*)Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks, shall be offered the award on April 15 in a digital occasion throughout the Digital MIPTV week. Particularly, this award will acknowledge A+E Networks’ “long-standing dedication to lowering inequality, selling range and inclusion and fearlessly bringing controversial subjects to the desk like sexism, racism, violence towards girls by means of a variety of actions that embody its programming, inner insurance policies, hiring selections and company outreach initiatives,” per representatives from MipTV.

EXECUTIVES

Cinedigm Corp. introduced that Daniel Schneider has been named senior vice chairman of income, and Eric Rowe has been named director of programming. Schneider will oversee numerous streaming and channel enterprise strains all through their lifecycle by rising monetization and leveraging information analytics to make knowledgeable selections relating to useful resource allocation. Beforehand, Schneider was the vice chairman of enterprise growth for the digital information community Cheddar, the place he led all distribution efforts. As director of programming, Rowe will create and lead the programming technique for Cinedigm’s SVOD, AVOD and FAST OTT Linear companies. Rowe not too long ago analyzed media trade tendencies at Sinclair’s Content material Lab as a content material strategist.

Warner Bros. introduced that Kim Howitt has been named senior artistic government for WarnerMedia Youngsters & Household. In her new function, Howitt will oversee the artistic growth of third-party animation and live-action initiatives focused in direction of family-friendly audiences. She can even work carefully with the event groups throughout Cartoon Community Studios and Warner Bros. Animation to usher in new content material. Howitt beforehand served as the pinnacle of growth for HMH Productions and has created award-winning content material for distinguished trade leaders similar to Apple, Disney, Nickelodeon, Netflix and MTV.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Jodie Foster, Kelly Marie Tran and Black Pumas shall be on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell.”