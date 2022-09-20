Erdogan revealed that Putin wants to end the war with Ukraine as soon as possible and announced an exchange of 200 prisoners

Bus transports Ukrainian forces that surrendered in Mariupol (Reuters / file)

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to proceed to a exchange of 200 prisonerssaid the Turkish president on Monday night, Recep Tayyip Erdoganwho also stated that Vladimir Putin is willing to end the invasion soon.

“Soon 200 prisoners will be exchanged thanks to an agreement between the parties”, affirmed the Turkish president to the American chain PBS.

The president considered that it is a “significant” progress in the contest.

The leader did not give more details about that agreement or about the profile of the prisoners concerned, for example if they will be civilians or military.

Erdogan, que met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week at a regional summit in Uzbekistan, He asserted that he wants to “end as soon as possible” with the war.

“In Uzbekistan I met with President Putin and we had very extensive discussions. And he has shown me that he is willing to end this as soon as possible. That was my impression, because the way things are going right now is quite problematic.” he pointed.

Tayyip Erdogan y Vladimir Putin (via Reuters)

Erdogan shows his desire for the war to end with “a reciprocal agreement” and assures that he does not want to take sides, but stressed that nothing justifies the russian invasionthat Moscow must leave the invaded territory and defended the territorial unity of Ukraine on its internationally recognized borders.

Asked if Putin was wrong to invade Ukraine, Erdogan replied: “No leader would say after the fact that it was a mistake, that he was wrong.”

On the accusations against the Russian Army of having caused massacres during the invasion, Erdogan pointed out that there have also been pro-Russian civilian victims and that the United Nations should be the body that determines what happened, and stresses: “We cannot take sides. And it wouldn’t be right for us to do that.”

The Turkish president has managed to maintain his relations with Moscow and kyiv since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and has regularly offered his mediation in the conflict, where he maintains that it is necessary to “find an agreement that satisfies everyone”.

Exhumation of bodies in Izium, Kharkiv, an area recently liberated by Ukrainian forces (Reuters)

However, for there to be a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine it will be necessary to return the territories occupied by Moscow. “That is what is expected,” Erdogan said in the interview, assuring that he and NATO Secretary General Antonio Guterres are “working on it.”

Ankara has even called for the restitution of Crimea to Ukraine since Russia seized the peninsula and annexed it in 2014, Erdogan recalled, saying he was concerned about the Turkish-speaking Tatar minority living there.

At the recent summit in Samarkand, Putin acknowledged that China and India had expressed “concerns” about the war in Ukraine launched by Moscow on February 24.

At the summit, Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will do everything he can to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end as soon as possible.

“I am aware of your position regarding the conflict in Ukraine and the concerns you frequently express. We will do everything to make it end as soon as possible,” Putin told Modi at a meeting in the Uzbek city. The head of the Kremlin assured that it is Ukraine that refuses to negotiate with Russia.

Erdogan arrived in New York on Saturday, where this Tuesday he is due to speak before the United Nations General Assembly.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

