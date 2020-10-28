Eric And Yoo In Na Are Caught Up In A Mystery In “The Spies Who Loved Me”

MBC has given a glimpse of Yoo In Na and Eric within the upcoming episode of “The Spies Who Loved Me”!

“The Spies Who Loved Me” is a suspenseful romantic comedy a few lady who inadvertently will get caught up on this planet of espionage. Yoo In Na stars as Kang Ah Reum, a marriage gown designer who will get married twice — and by chance marries an undercover spy each occasions.

Shinhwa’s Eric performs Kang Ah Reum’s ex-husband Jun Ji Hoon, a captivating and unpredictable undercover agent who works for Interpol, whereas Im Joo Hwan performs her present husband Derek Hyun, a extremely smart company spy with a aggressive streak.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Jun Ji Hoon and Kang Ah Reum met for the primary time in 5 years since their divorce. Kang Ah Reum, who was going to congratulate her pal Sophie (Yoon So Hee) on her marriage, bumped into Jun Ji Hoon on Jeju Island, the place that they had fallen in love. Sensing hazard, Sophie, who’s each Kang Ah Reum’s pal and the NIS agent Jun Ji Hoon is on the lookout for, fled the scene. Hiding his id, Jun Ji Hoon and Kang Ah Reum tried to chase down Sophie. Nonetheless, Sophie ended up dying, which shocked everybody. At this level, Derek Hyun seems, and Kang Ah Reum continues fascinated with what Sophie had stated.

In the brand new stills, Jun Ji Hoon and Kang Ah Reum look like pursuing the thriller of Sophie’s dying. Kang Ah Reum attends Sophie’s funeral mass, and she or he appears to be like decided regardless of her disappointment. In the meantime, Jun Ji Hoon appears to be like on at Kang Ah Reum. He had been ordered by Ban Jin Min (Kim Tae Woo), Director of Asian Affairs at Interpol, to analyze Kang Ah Reum.

Jun Ji Hoon’s motive for chasing down Kang Ah Reum regardless of his mentioning that she doesn’t know something is one thing to look at for within the upcoming episode. Kang Ah Reum can also be on the hunt for clues though her brow appears to be bleeding. Viewers can sit up for the pressure between Kang Ah Reum, who begins to significantly look into the thriller of Sophie’s dying, and Jun Ji Hoon, who failed to stop her from dying.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “Jun Ji Hoon and Kang Ah Reum begin to pursue the thriller of Sophie’s dying with completely different targets in thoughts. The actions of Kang Ah Reum, who’s caught up in an intelligence battle, will create an attention-grabbing flip of occasions. Additionally, please sit up for the arrival of Derek Hyun, who has a deep reference to Sophie.”

“The Spies Who Loved Me” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Eric in his earlier drama “Eccentric! Chef Moon” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)