Eric And Yoo In Na Look Straight Out Of A Classic Film In Posters For “The Spies Who Loved Me”

Eric and Yoo In Na’s upcoming drama shared a tantalizing new take a look at their chemistry!

On October 5, MBC’s “The Spies Who Loved Me” unveiled two particular posters that showcase the romance and rigidity between two of its leads.

“The Spies Who Loved Me” is a suspenseful romantic comedy a few girl who inadvertently will get caught up on the earth of espionage. Yoo In Na will star as Kang Ah Reum, a marriage costume designer who’s been married twice, to 2 husbands who each harbor many secrets and techniques. Eric will star as Kang Ah Reum’s first husband Jun Ji Hoon, a captivating and unpredictable undercover agent who works for Interpol. Im Joo Hwan performs her present husband, who’s a company spy.

The primary poster options Eric and Yoo In Na embracing within the glow of the setting solar as they gaze into one another’s eyes. Their characters met as if they have been destined they usually liked one another passionately, nevertheless they’d no selection however to half. As they face one another once more within the poster and it’s unclear whether or not they’re now mates or enemies, the tagline on the poster reads, “The sweetest trick.”

The black-and-white second poster highlights each the chemistry and hazard of their relationship. Whereas as soon as once more locked in an embrace, Yoo In Na is holding scissors whereas Eric has a gun. The tagline reads, “Marriage turns into a variable within the operation.”

The manufacturing staff mentioned, “These particular posters painting the secrets and techniques hidden behind their seemingly good relationship.” They added, “There’s additionally a hidden secret behind the passionate love that was shared between Kang Ah Reum and Jun Ji Hoon. Please stay up for the unpredictable ‘secret romance’ between Jun Ji Hoon, who needed to lie for the sake of affection, and Kang Ah Reum, who might by no means have imagined his secret.”

“The Spies Who Loved Me” begins on October 21 at 9:20 p.m. KST on MBC.

