Eric Bana, Isla Fisher, Guy Pearce Voicing ‘Again to the Outback’

Eric Bana, Isla Fisher, Guy Pearce, Jacki Weaver, Tim Minchin and Keith City have joined the voice solid of Netflix’s animated comedy journey “‘Again to the Outback,” which can make is world debut in the fall of 2021.

The voice solid will even embody Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, Rachel Home, Keith City, Celeste Barber, Wayne Knight, Aislinn Derbez, Diesel Money La Torraca and Lachlan Ross Energy. Clare Knight (editor of “The Lego Film 2: The Second Half” and the Kung Fu Panda trilogy) and Harry Cripps are the co-directors. Daniela Mazzucato produces and Weed Street Footage’ Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans, who developed the story with Cripps, govt produce.

Cripps scripted the story, set in a reptile home the place people gawk at Australia’s deadliest creatures, who plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback. Main the group is Maddie (Fisher), a toxic snake with a coronary heart of gold, who bands along with a confident thorny satan lizard Zoe (Tapsell), a lovelorn furry spider named Frank (Pearce), and a delicate scorpion known as Nigel (Imrie). When their nemesis — Fairly Boy (Minchin), a cute however obnoxious koala — unexpectedly joins their escape, Maddie and the gang don’t have any selection however to take him with them, pursued by Bana’s zookeeper.

“I’ve all the time been touched by tales of hidden magnificence,” mentioned Knight. “Maddie is each uniquely magnificence and beast, and to get to current that message in comedy is the icing on the cake.”

Cripps mentioned, “Rising up in Australia, I spent a variety of time in the Blue Mountains which has many various kinds of snakes and spiders, and I all the time most well-liked them to the cute cuddly animals, so it’s such a deal with to make a movie the place the heroes are these toxic however stunning little creatures. This movie is a love letter to Australia’s extremely various and distinctive wildlife.”