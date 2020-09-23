Eric Becomes A Master Of Disguise In Upcoming Spy Rom-Com

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Spy Who Beloved Me” (literal title) gave a better have a look at Eric’s character!

“The Spy Who Beloved Me” is an exhilarating romantic comedy a couple of girl who will get caught up in espionage together with her two secretive husbands. Shinhwa’s Eric stars as Jeon Ji Hoon, a secret Interpol agent who’s undercover as a journey photographer. He’s the primary husband of Kang Ah Reum, performed by Yoo In Na. The 2 divorce however later reunite underneath less-than-ideal circumstances.

In the newly launched stills, Eric exhibits off his duality as an Interpol agent and a journey photographer. When disguised as a photographer, Jeon Ji Hoon is as carefree as may be. He even seems off into the gap with a critical gaze, as if he’s lacking somebody.

In the meantime, Interpol agent Jeon Ji Hoon seems decided and targeted on his work when he wears his uniform.

Eric commented, “What’s interesting about Jeon Ji Hoon is his professionalism when he’s a undercover agent and his cheerfulness when he’s in disguise. He’s additionally romantic when he loves and solely thinks of Kang Ah Reum.”

He continued, “In order to painting undercover agent Jeon Ji Hoon who runs round on set, I misplaced some weight. He’s additionally a former shooter, so I labored laborious to convey out the charms of my character as I discovered to shoot and do motion scenes.”

“The Spy Who Beloved Me” premieres on October 21 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Eric in his earlier drama “Eccentric! Chef Moon” under:

