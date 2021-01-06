Eric Bolling, Brett Favre Team Up for Sports Podcast via PodcastOne

Soccer legend Brett Favre, NBA star Robert Horry and conservative political commentator Eric Bolling are teaming up with LiveXLive’s PodcastOne.

Favre and Bolling will launch a podcast this month, with a title to be unveiled in days to return. The 2 initially met in a bid to lift consciousness of the risks of opioid dependancy. Favre is finest identified for his time with the Inexperienced Bay Packers whereas Bolling hosts “America This Week,” a chat program produced for stations owned by Sinclair Broadcasting. Matters are anticipated to run the gamut from sports activities to cash and in style tradition.

“We are going to all the time convey the enjoyable and the humorous to all the most well liked subjects. Whether or not it’s the weekend’s video games, what reside leak has surfaced, or which Kardashian is making probably the most cash (and the way)… add us to your podcast subscriptions, you received’t be disillusioned!” mentioned Favre and Bolling, in a ready assertion.

Horry, identified for his time with the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs, will launch his “Large Shot Bob Pod” later this month. “I’m grateful for the chance to host my very own podcast and delve into what makes a person stand out and be nice, whether or not it’s on the planet of sports activities, within the arts or within the communities we reside in,” mentioned Horry, in a ready assertion.

Favre, Bolling and Horry be a part of a slate of SportsNet programming at PodcastOne that features athletes corresponding to Michael Irvin, Ron Jaworski, Chris Meyers, and Steve Austin. “I’ve been courtside at so many Large Shot Bob recreation successful moments that having his podcast on PodcastOne is a real thrill,” mentioned Norm Pattiz, chairman of PodCast One, in an announcement. “Brett Farve? Simply take a look at the file. How thrilling to have him, to not point out Eric Bolling paired with him! We began Sportsnet with Shaq, Dan Patrick and a dozen different high sports activities personalities. We’re not resting on our laurels.”