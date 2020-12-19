Eric Clapton, Van Morrison Release Anti-Lockdown ‘Stand and Ship’

Eric Clapton and Van Morrison have launched their anti-lockdown collaboration, “Stand and Ship.”

Written by Morrison and carried out by Clapton, the four-and-a-half minute bluesy observe expresses dissatisfaction with the government-ordered lockdowns spurred by rising circumstances of COVID-19.

“Do you wanna be a free man/ Or do you wanna be a slave?/ Do you wanna put on these chains/ Till you’re mendacity within the grave?” Clapton sings.

Different lyrics embrace: “Magna Carta, Invoice of Rights/ The structure, what’s it price?/ You understand they’re gonna grind us down, ah/ Till it actually hurts/ Is that this a sovereign nation/ Or only a police state?/ You higher look out, folks/ Earlier than it will get too late.”

The music ends with Clapton singing, “Dick Turpin wore a masks too,” referring to the 18th century highwayman who wore a masks to hide his id whereas committing crimes.

“Stand and Ship” is in help of Morrison’s Save Dwell Music marketing campaign. Morrison has lately launched three different songs protesting the U.Ok.’s lockdown, titled “Born to Be Free,” “As I Walked Out” and “No Extra Lockdown.”

Morrison’s anti-lockdown tracks have been the topic of criticism, together with from Northern Eire Well being Minister Robin Swann.

“It’s really a smear on all these concerned within the public well being response to a virus that has taken lives on a large scale,” Swann informed Rolling Stone in September. “His phrases will give nice consolation to the conspiracy theorists – the tin foil hat brigade who campaign in opposition to masks and vaccines and assume that is all an enormous world plot to take away freedoms.”

Proceeds from “Stand and Ship” will go to the Morrison’s Lockdown Monetary Hardship Fund, which helps musicians going through difficulties because of the coronavirus and ensuing lockdown measures.

Each musicians have expressed concern over the state of reside music, even as soon as the pandemic is over.

“We should get up and be counted as a result of we have to discover a approach out of this mess,” Clapton beforehand stated in an announcement. “The choice isn’t price desirous about. Dwell music may by no means recuperate.”

Take heed to the music beneath.