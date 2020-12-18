Eric Garcetti Turned Down Role in Joe Biden Administration, He Says

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti mentioned he’s turned down a job in President-Elect Joe Biden’s upcoming administration, and that he’ll keep in L.A. as town continues to grapple with rising COVID-19 charges.

Garcetti mentioned throughout a Thursday information convention that he delivered the information to Biden early this week, saying that he feels he wants to remain in Los Angeles.

“At this level, when so many lives are on the road, there may be nothing extra essential to me, no process extra pressing, than being right here as your mayor through the worst emergency that our metropolis has ever confronted,” he mentioned.

“Because the administration reached out to me about serving,” he continued, “I allow them to know early this week that my metropolis wants me now, and that I need to be right here, and that I have to be right here.”

He additionally revealed that his 9-year-old daughter, Maya, has examined optimistic for the coronavirus, though each he and his spouse have examined destructive. He mentioned her signs are “delicate,” and that she “is doing tremendous.”

“Our household is extremely cautious and what’s taking place in my dwelling this week is taking part in out throughout Los Angeles and this nation,” he mentioned.

Garcetti didn’t specify what position was supplied to him in the administration. He beforehand served as marketing campaign co-chair for Biden, and is on his inaugural committee.

The mayor had lengthy been thought of a contender to affix Biden’s cupboard, however the president-elect has been steadily filling out positions, leaving fewer for Garcetti, who’s additionally been going through intense criticism. Earlier on Thursday, a Los Angeles Superior Court docket decide ordered that he be deposed in a sexual harassment lawsuit involving his former high aide.

Black Lives Matter activists have additionally been protesting the opportunity of Garcetti becoming a member of the administration, as a result of heavy police presence he deployed to the demonstrations that befell over the summer time.