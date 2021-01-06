Eric Jerome Dickey Useless: Best-Selling Author Was 59

Author Eric Jerome Dickey died Sunday in Los Angeles as a result of issues from a protracted sickness, a consultant from his writer Penguin Random Home confirmed to Selection. He was 59.

Throughout his multi-decade profession, the New York Occasions best-selling creator wrote 29 novels that explored up to date Black American life from completely different angles. A few of his best-known novels embody “Milk in My Espresso,” “Cheaters,” “Chasing Future,” “Liar’s Sport” and “Sister, Sister.”

In 1998, he additionally developed a screenplay titled “Cappuccino,” which was carried out in coffeehouses within the Los Angeles space. The quick movie, directed by Craig Ross Jr., made its native debut in the course of the Pan-African Movie Competition on the Magic Johnson Theater in L.A. His different film credit score consists of “Buddies & Lovers,” a 2005 comedy starring Monica Calhoun and Mel Jackson.

Born and raised in Memphis, Tenn., Dickey graduated from Memphis State College with a level in pc system expertise. In 1983, he moved to L.A. to work within the aerospace business as a software program developer at Rockwell Worldwide, earlier than pursuing a profession in appearing and stand-up comedy.

Dickey penned a number of comedy scripts for his performances and later started writing quick tales. His early works, together with his first quick story “13” (1994), had been picked up by varied publications like IBWA’s River Crossing, Voices of the Diaspora and A Place to Enter.

His first e-book “Sister, Sister” (1996) celebrates Black sisterhood instantly turned a best-seller. Dickey was additionally honored by Yvette Hayward’s African American Literary Awards Present with the 2007 fiction and creator of the 12 months award for “Sleeping with Strangers;” the 2009 fiction of the 12 months award for “Dying for Revenge;” the 2013 creator of the 12 months award for “Blackbirds;” and was the 2017 creator of the 12 months for “Discovering Gideon.”

Dickey can be the author of graphic novel “Storm,” which reimagines the primary assembly between the “X-Males” character Storm and Black Panther.

Dickey is survived by his 4 daughters.