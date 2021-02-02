Eric Pertilla Named Endeavor Content VP of TV Growth, Production

Eric Pertilla is becoming a member of Endeavor Content to turn out to be its vp of tv growth and manufacturing.

He was most lately director of unique content material at CBS All Entry for the previous two years, the place he oversaw Richard Linklater sequence “That Animal Rescue Present” and led growth of “The Twilight Zone,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Good Combat,” and “Texas 6.”

“Endeavor Content presents an incredible alternative to work with one of the business’s most artist-driven and forward-thinking firms, underneath the distinctive management of Joe, Chris, and Graham,” mentioned Pertilla. “I’m grateful for the chance I needed to work with Julie McNamara and the extremely gifted executives and expertise throughout ViacomCBS, and sit up for serving to Endeavor Content proceed its ascent as one of the business’s most enjoyable and disruptive content material studios.”

Previous to his time at All Entry, Pertilla was a expertise supervisor at Mosaic and a movement image literary agent at Paradigm. Endeavor Content’s government vp of tv growth and manufacturing mentioned that Pertilla’s background as a community government and as somebody who labored with expertise “uniquely swimsuit him to our staff within the ever-evolving tv panorama. His distinctive style and fierce work ethic will be certain that our tv enterprise continues to be forward of the curve as we proceed producing programming for discerning viewers the world over.”

The corporate has additionally promoted a number of execs, upping Todd Sharp to government VP of bodily manufacturing and present programming, Patrick McDonald to senior VP of TV growth and manufacturing, Noah Greenshner to senior VP of TV growth and manufacturing, Arvand Khosravi to senior VP of TV, advisory, Kelly Miller to senior VP of worldwide technique, Jamie Adler to director of present programming, and Shelby White and Caroline Vanstrom to managers of TV manufacturing and growth. As well as, Danielle Gerber has been employed as VP of bodily manufacturing.

“With the addition of Eric and the well-deserved promotions, this rounds out a stellar staff in our tv group as we proceed to push to allow artists and create content material consumed by audiences around the globe. Every of these people has confirmed themselves to be an distinctive inventive government,” mentioned Endeavor Content co-presidents Graham Taylor and Chris Rice.