Eric, Yoo In Na, And Im Joo Hwan Share What To Look Forward To In “The Spies Who Loved Me”

The forged of “The Spies Who Loved Me” have shared the important thing factors to look out for within the upcoming drama!

“The Spies Who Loved Me” is a suspenseful new romantic comedy a few girl who inadvertently will get caught up on this planet of espionage. Yoo In Na will star as Kang Ah Reum, a marriage gown designer who will get married twice, along with her present and former husband each harboring many secrets and techniques. Shinhwa’s Eric will star as Kang Ah Reum’s fist husband Jun Ji Hoon, an enthralling and unpredictable undercover agent who works for Interpol, whereas Im Joo Hwan will play her present husband Derek Hyun, a very smart company spy with a aggressive streak.

Eric chosen the distinctive characters and their refreshing chemistry as the important thing factors to look ahead to within the drama. He commented, “The weird ensemble made up of the charming Kang Ah Reum, her former husband Jun Ji Hoon, and her present husband Derek Hyun would be the most attention-grabbing factor to look out for. The skilled but cute members of the Interpol staff will even add extra pleasure to the drama with their chemistry.”

Yoo In Na pointed to the immersive and unpredictable storyline as one thing to look ahead to. “This can be a drama the place every of the characters has their very own story and their very own charms, so that you gained’t wish to miss a single second,” she teased. “I believe everybody will have the ability to benefit from the drama as a result of heart-fluttering romance, the thrilling motion scenes, and the refreshing comedic moments. Please present the drama a lot of love and assist.”

Im Joo Hwan additionally made observe of the drama’s wide selection of attraction as he commented, “I believe it is a manufacturing that may current the viewers with happiness, love, and pleasure. The drama will come to you quickly, so please tune in.” He concluded by upping the anticipation for the drama, saying, “I’m working onerous to convey Derek Hyun’s charming character and feelings. The set is crammed with the fervour of the forged and the employees. I hope everybody appears to be like ahead to it.”

“The Spies Who Loved Me” premieres on October 21 at 9:20 p.m. KST on MBC.

In the meantime, watch Yoo In Na in “Contact Your Coronary heart” beneath!

Watch Now

Additionally try Im Joo Hwan in “Bride of the Water God” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1)