Eric, Yoo In Na, And Im Joo Hwan’s Upcoming Spy Rom-Com Drama Reveals First Poster

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Spy Who Liked Me” (literal title) has revealed its first poster, that includes the principle forged of Shinhwa’s Eric, Yoo In Na, and Im Joo Hwan.

“The Spy Who Liked Me” is an exhilarating romantic comedy a couple of lady who will get caught up in espionage together with her two secretive husbands. A supply from the drama mentioned, “The three major characters, who can by no means be collectively, will convey you an unimaginable struggle of espionage, laughter, and pleasure.”

The drama might be a collaboration between producing director Lee Jae Jin of MBC’s “The Banker” and “My Daughter, Geum Sa Wol” and author Lee Ji Min of the movies “The Man Standing Subsequent,” “Forbidden Dream,” and “The Age of Shadows.”

In the brand new poster, we see Eric as Jeon Ji Hoon, a secret Interpol agent who’s undercover as a journey photographer. Jeon Ji Hoon is the primary husband of Kang Ah Reum, performed by Yoo In Na. The 2 divorce, however later reunite underneath less-than-nice circumstances.

Kang Ah Reum is a marriage costume designer with a novel secret. She will get caught up together with her spy ex-husband and her company spy present husband Derek Hyun (performed by Im Joo Hwan) and finally ends up getting thrown right into a spy struggle.

Derek Hyun is the sweetest husband to Kang Ah Reum, however with regards to issues of enterprise, he’s chilly and calculated and doesn’t hesitate to take any measures vital. When Kang Ah Reum’s ex-husband Jeon Ji Hoon makes an look, his completely constructed life and world start to crumble.

A supply from the drama mentioned, “[Eric], Yoo In Na, and Im Joo Hwan’s synergy is extra good than you would have imagined. Their precarious secret romance will convey a brand new type of pleasure to viewers. You’ll be able to look ahead to the enjoyable, spectacular motion of the drama in addition to its romantic spy components.”

“The Spy Who Liked Me” is slated to premiere in October.

