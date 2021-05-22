Erica Fernandes (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Erica Fernandes (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Erica Jenifer Fernandes is an Indian movie and tv actress and fashion. She is a multi-lingual artist as she has labored motion pictures in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. In 2016, she made her debut on Hindi tv with the day by day cleaning soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Later she additionally performed lead progonist function in Superstar Plus display Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Delivery & Circle of relatives

Erica Fernandes was once born on 7 Would possibly 1993 in Mangalore, Karnataka, India. Her father’s identify is Ralph Fernandes, he handles all paintings of Erica as a Leader Supervisor. Her mom’s identify is Lavina Fernandes, who served to Air India and Financial institution of India. Erica has a brother, Jermaine Fernandes.

Erica did her education at Holy Go Top Faculty, Kurla, Mumbai, and graduated from SIES School of Arts, Science, and Trade, Sion, Mumbai, and St. Andrew’s School, Mumbai. She holds a B.A. stage. She were given trained as a kid on the Shiamak Dance Academy.

Bio

Actual Identify Erica Jennifer Fernandes Nickname EJF Occupation Actress and Style Date of Delivery 7 Would possibly 1993 Age (as in 2021) 28 Years Delivery Position Mangalore, Karnataka, India Nationality Indian House The city Mangalore, Karnataka, India Circle of relatives Mom : Lavina Fernandes (Housewife)

Father : Ralph Fernandes (Former Style and Fashion designer)

Brother : Jermaine Fernandes (Businessman)



Sister : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Konkani Mangalorean Catholic Christian Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Occupation

Erica’s modeling occupation began with profitable the 2010 Bombay Occasions Contemporary Face titles, Pantaloons Femina Omit Contemporary Face 2011, and Pantaloons Femina Omit Maharashtra 2011. She was once a number of the most sensible 10 finalists of Pantaloons Femina Omit India 2012.

Erica started her film occupation with the Tamil movie Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu within the yr 2013. Subsequent, she debuted with the Kannada movie Ninnindale in 2014. Within the yr 2014, Erica debuted with the Telugu movie Galipatam. She started her Bollywood occupation with the movie Babloo Satisfied Hai within the yr 2014.

Erica began her tv occupation with the most well liked collection Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi within the yr 2016, which broadcasted on Sony Leisure channel. She was once ranked fourth maximum fascinating feminine on tv in an inventory introduced by way of the Occasions of India in 2017. Then after she starred within the tv collection Kasauti Zindagi Kay within the yr 2018 portraying the reprise of Prerna’s function, aired on Superstar Plus.

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Holy Go Top Faculty, Kurla, Mumbai School SIES School of Arts, Science, and Trade, Sion, Mumbai, and St. Andrew’s School, Mumbai Instructional Qualification Bachelor of Arts Debut Movie : Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu (2013; Tamil)



Ninnindale (2014; Kannada) Babloo Satisfied Hai (2014; Hindi) Galipatam (2014; Telugu) Tv : Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (2016) Awards Asian Audience Tv Awards (2016; Feminine Actor Of The Yr)

Lions Gold Awards (2017; Very best Onscreen Jodi)

Indian Small screen television Awards (2018; Very best Jodi Standard)

Gold Awards (2018; Very best Actor Feminine-Critics)

Asian Audience Tv Awards (2019; Feminine Actor Of The Yr)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 7″ Ft Weight 58 Kg Determine Dimension 34-26-34 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Swimming and Travelling

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Shaheer Sheikh (Actor; Rumoured) Parth Samthaan (Actor; Rumoured) Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Erica Fernandes was once born and taken up in Mangalore.

She gained the Asian Viewer’s Tv Awards for the Very best Actress Of The Yr for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (2016).

She was once ranked 15th on Biz Asia’s TV Character listing in 2018. Fernandes ranked thirteenth out of Jap Eye’s 50 sexiest Asian girls of 2019.

Erica was once awarded the India Information Awards for Very best On-screen Jodi, Lions Gold Awards for the Very best on-screen Jodi or Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi in 2017.

She has tattoos on each her wrists. At the Proper wrist, she has inked a go signal and, at the left wrist, she tattooed the canine’s paw.

She is keen on canines and owns 16 puppy canines.

