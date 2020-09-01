Erick Morillo, DJ Known for ‘I Like to Move It,’ Dies at 49

Erick Morillo, a veteran DJ who broke into the mainstream with the 1990s hit “I Like to Move It,” was discovered useless Tuesday, Miami Seashore police verify to Selection. Morillo, who was 49, was going through expenses of sexual assault and was scheduled for a courtroom listening to on Friday.

A police spokesperson advised Selection that officers obtained a 911 name at 10:42 a.m., and that detectives are within the preliminary levels of the investigation.

Morillo was arrested in August after being accused of sexual battery on an unidentified lady in an incident that passed off at his house in December, after he and the lady DJ’ed at a celebration. Morillo denied the accusations, nonetheless after an examination examined optimistic for his DNA, he turned himself in to authorities, accompanied by his lawyer.

Morillo was born in New York in 1971 however spent most of his pre-teen years in Colombia earlier than returning to the U.S. along with his household and settling in New Jersey. He started DJing as an adolescent and teamed up with Latin musician El Basic, with whom he collaborated on the 1991 single “Muevelo.” The tune, a combination of home music and reggae, turned successful, and Morillo started a busy schedule of remixes and DJing. He started releasing singles below the pseudonym Reel 2 Actual — the second of which was 1993’s “I Like to Move It.” The tune turned a world smash and led to the hit album, “Move It,” all of which made Morillo one of the vital profitable DJs of the period.

Nonetheless, he turned disillusioned with success and labored to set up himself as a DJ, producer and musician separate from Reel 2 Actual. He started releasing initiatives below his personal identify and collaborating with extensively revered DJ “Little” Louis Vega below the identify Lil Mo’ Ying Yang. He joined forces with a number of different DJs, together with Junior Sanchez, to type the Double Platinum administration firm in 1997, and in addition his personal label, Subliminal Information; he additionally labored below the names Ministers De La Funk, The Dronez (with Harry “Choo Choo” Romero and Jose Nunez) and remixed songs by artists starting from Whitney Houston to Basement Jaxx.

He labored extensively below the Subliminal identify within the following years, releasing a number of singles (together with the membership hit “Enjoyable” below the identify Da Mob) and began a preferred membership night time below the identify in New York in 1999. In 2004 he launched his debut solo album, “My World,” which featured collaborations with Diddy and Boy George; the next 12 months, “I Like to Move It” discovered a complete new viewers when it was featured within the DreamWorks animated movie “Madagascar” in addition to its sequel, which included voice work from Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sacha Baron Cohen.

By way of the years, Morillo continued to work extensively throughout the globe as a DJ, successful a number of prestigious DJ awards, working many MTV exhibits and occasions, founding the annual Crobar occasion in Miami in addition to the Subliminal Classes in Ibiza. In 2012, a road in Union Metropolis, New Jersey, the place he had lived in his youth, was devoted Erick Morillo Manner.

He struggled with substance abuse all through his profession, and in 2013 he introduced he was taking a while off after he missed a present and behaved erratically at one other. He continued to DJ and launch singles and remixes, along with his productiveness solely starting to tail off final 12 months.