Erik ten Hag’s decisive phrase about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United

the era of Erik ten Hag in it Manchester United is about to start and all fans of the Red Devils They have their hopes sky high since the brand new coach arrives to put the club among the powers of the continent. After having supervised his last game in Ajax the recent weekend, the new coach of the English team He arrived in the city this Monday to begin his preparations before officially starting work on July 1.

Ralph Rangnick will continue as caretaker coach for the last game of the season against Crystal Palace, but the Dutchman does not want to waste time on early tasks such as familiarizing himself with the squad and having conversations with managers and key staff members. One of the final meetings it will be meeting Cristiano Ronaldo for the first timeof whom he has spoken highly in an interview with The Telegraph.

“Ronaldo is a giant, because of what he has already shown and I think he is still very ambitious.” Ten Hag explained. And he added giving signs of what could be the immediate future of the Portuguese: “Of course I would like to stay with him. He has been very important for Manchester United this year and can produce great statistics.”

The Portuguese striker has scored 24 goals since his return to Old Trafford this season but there have been question marks. about his continuity due to the poor performance of the club. United will record a poor points tally in the current championship and it is guaranteed that will finish sixth in the table which sends him to play the UEFA Europa League.

Ronaldo’s contract runs until the end of 2023, but the Red Devils they have the option to extend it for another year. It seems increasingly likely that he will remain in Manchester for at least another season and last week, in a chat with United’s official website, he revealed that he was keen to work with ten Hag.

“What I know about him is that he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he is an experienced coach. But we have to give it time. Things have to change the way he wants”, said CR7. And he added about what he projects together with the Dutchman: “I hope we will be successful, of course, because, if you are successful, all of Manchester will also be successful. I wish him well. We are happy and excited, not only as players, but also as fans. I wish him the best and we believe that next year we will win trophies.”.

