Christian Eriksen suffered a heart attack in the middle of the game against Finland in the European Championship (Reuters)

This Thursday the second part of the interview that the footballer Christian Eriksen provided to the Danish chain DR1 where he reviewed what was his 2021 and the episode that changed his life when he collapsed in the middle of the game against Finland by Eurocup. The 29-year-old footballer, who is now without a club and dreams of playing for the national team Denmark the Qatar World Cup 2022, He told everything he remembers of that fateful moment.

On June 12, the midfielder broke down on the end of the first half in the match for the first day of Group B of the European tournament and generated a great commotion in the stadium. After being revived by the doctors, he was transferred to a hospital where he spent a few days before being discharged. That image of him leaving the Parken Stadium Copenhagen was marked by the millions of people who saw the game on television and the footballer himself gave his version for the first time this week.

“I felt great, there was no indication of anything. I felt normal so I didn’t see it coming at all. I remember (Joakim) Maehle’s throw-in. I remember he hit me with the ball and I returned it. I felt a little cramp in my calf and then passed out. My back is turned when I wake up. I feel them (the doctors) pressuring me. I struggled for breath, and then I heard faint voices and doctors speaking. I’m thinking, I can’t be the one lying here. I’m healthy. My first thought is that I broke my back. Can I move my legs? I can wiggle my toes, little things like that. I remember everything, except those minutes when I was in heaven “.

Eriksen was dead for just under five minutes, it became known later. “Chen I woke up from CPR it was like waking up from a dream. I was far away. I don’t remember anything, normally you remember fragments of a dream, but I don’t remember anything from when I passed out. I struggled for breath as I recovered and slowly saw the doctors around me and heard voices. When our cardiologist says I’m 30, I correct him and say ‘hey, I’m only 29’. I regained consciousness immediately.

The moment when Danish footballers surrounded Eriksen to cover his image on television (Reuters)

Upon being stabilized, the soccer player was immediately taken to an ambulance, escorted by his teammates, who prevented the television cameras from recording him in that condition: “I remember the atmosphere. The white linen around me to protect me from sight. I look up and see the fans singing. They take me to the ambulance. I remember it clearly ”.

While being transferred to the hospital, the Dane who played for Inter Milan learned that his heart had stopped beating for a few minutes and then made the hasty decision to retire, as he told his partner, Sabrina hours later. : “I’m not going to play again, no way”. Although, he is now looking for a club to continue his career.

From the bed of the medical center he contacted his teammates, who were in the dressing room while the referees decided if the match between Denmark Y Finland should continue. Own Eriksen He asked the players to return to the field to continue playing the duel, so the action resumed a couple of hours later and the match ended with a victory for Finland 1-0.

Then, his team recovered in the following games and reached the semi-final of the Eurocup, where they fell in overtime against England with a controversial penalty. Before, he had eliminated Wales 4-0 and Czech Republic 2-1: “I watched every game in Denmark, none of the others. As a person, he was happy that (his teammates) got this far, but as a player he wanted to be there. I felt like this was just a little thing. I could walk and I felt like I could run. All he had was a scar. “

In the same interview to the chain DR1, in a fragment published a few days ago, the midfielder who also knew how to stand out at Tottenham, said that his great goal is to find a club as soon as possible to earn a place on the roster of the Denmark team that qualified for the Qatar World Cup. will start on November 21. Recently, he has started training at the facilities of the Odense, the club of his childhood, although sources from the institution told the Danish newspaper B.T. that he is not training with the professional team.

KEEP READING:

The top 100 of the most expensive players in the world with a Brazilian star on top: why Messi and Cristiano are not listed

They expelled him, argued on the pitch and fell in love: the passionate story of the footballer and the referee that moves Europe

Ángel Di María has coronavirus and will miss the next PSG games

The job offer that Manchester City prepares for Sergio Agüero after his retirement from football