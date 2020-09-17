Erin Brockovich Drama Starring Katey Sagal Ordered to Series at ABC

ABC has given out a straight-to-series order to the drama collection “Insurgent.”

Katey Sagal stars within the present, which is impressed by the lifetime of Erin Brockovich. It’s slated to debut in 2021. Sagal stars as Annie “Insurgent” Bello, a blue-collar authorized advocate and not using a legislation diploma. She’s described as a humorous, messy, good and fearless girl who cares desperately concerning the causes she fights for and the folks she loves. When Insurgent applies herself to a struggle she believes in, she is going to win at nearly any price.

As well as to Sagal, the collection stars John Corbett as Grady Bello, James Lesure as Benji, Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy, Tamala Jones as Lona, Ariela Barer as Ziggie, Kevin Zegers as Nate, Sam Palladio as Luke, and Andy Garcia as Cruz.

“Gray’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” showrunner Krista Vernoff wrote the pilot and government produces together with Alexandre Schmitt of Journey the Mild. Brockovich additionally government produces together with John Davis and John Fox of Davis Leisure and Andrew Stearn. The collection is produced by ABC Signature in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv. Tara Nicole Weyr directed the pilot.

“Erin Brockovich has by no means stopped the extraordinary work she does combating for her purchasers like they’re household, and Krista Vernoff’s tackle her life right now in ‘Insurgent’ is plain,” stated Karey Burke, president of ABC Leisure. “Katey Sagal is a powerhouse as ‘Insurgent’ and with Andy Garcia, John Corbett and the remainder of the exceptional forged, viewers are going to fall in love with these characters and the world Krista has created for them.”

“Insurgent” was initially put into growth at ABC final October, with Sagal formally boarding the challenge in January. It was considered as a robust contender for a collection pickup when the COVID-19 pandemic derailed pilot season and compelled manufacturing to shut down.

Together with “Insurgent,” ABC additionally determined to proceed work on a choose few tasks from their pilot slate this yr, particularly: “Harlem’s Kitchen,” an ensemble drama that includes Delroy Lindo and impressed by chef Marcus Samuelsson; comedy “Bossy” (formely “Youngsters Matter Now”) from Shana Goldberg-Meehan; comedy “Dwelling Economics” starring Topher Grace; and comedy “Work Spouse,” based mostly on the connection between Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

The broadcaster has now made three formal collection pickups for the 2020-2021 season. The David E. Kelley drama “Huge Sky” and the Kyra Sedgwick-led multi-cam comedy “Name Your Mom” have been beforehand ordered at ABC.