Erling Haaland broke the silence: the phrase about his future that reflects his tension with Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland shone again in the Bundesliga and spoke about the future of his career (Photo: REUTERS)

One of the footballers who is called to dominate the scene and is wanted by the great teams of Europe is Erling Haaland, who premiered at 2022 with his first goals of the year to direct the victory of the Borussia Dortmund for 5-1 al Freiburg but then he showed that he is not comfortable at his club. After another brilliant performance in the Bundesliga, the young Norwegian gunner spoke for the first time about his next steps.

In recent days, it became known that from the BVB they gave an ultimatum to Haaland to meet in the coming days and define its continuity. In this context, after months of speculation, the scorer of 21 years He broke the silence and launched forceful phrases against his current team.

“The Borussia Dortmund he’s pressuring me to make a decision about some things. I just want to play soccer but that’s probably it means i’ll have to get things going soon”, the player shot in dialogue with the journalist Jan Aage Fjørtoft from Viaplay Football.

Erling Haaland scored twice in BVB’s 5-1 victory over SC Freiburg (Photo: REUTERS)

In that same interview after the game against Freiburg corresponding to the date 19 of the German league, Erling Haaland explained why he took so long to talk about his future: “I have never spoken before to respect the club. Things are going to happen soon. The ideal thing would be not to have to decide now because there are many games and I would like to focus on that, but I can’t.”, he asserted.

From the Borussia Dortmund pretend that Haaland stay one more season at the club but it is something that is not guaranteed in the interest of big clubs, such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester City y Manchester Unitedamong other equipment. Even the PSG has approached him, but the French league does not seduce the player or his representative so much, Mino Raiola.

Yes OK Haaland has a contract with BVB until June 2024, everything indicates that Raiola will make an agreement with the directors of the German club to facilitate his departure in the next transfer market. From the German entity they did not take long to put cold cloths on the explosive words of the striker. “He is a spontaneous person. You are allowed to do that. There is no problem with Erling, but he must also understand our situation. We can’t wait until the end of May,” argued Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Dortmund, in conversations with Ruhr news.

Everything indicates that Erling Haaland will leave Borussia Dortmund in the next transfer market (Photo: REUTERS)

With the goals of Haaland this weekend, the Borussia Dortmund managed to stay in the fight for the championship with the Bayern Munich, who is six points ahead in the standings. The Norwegian striker reached the 15 touchdowns in the current Bundesliga campaign.

