Erling Haaland, the reinforcement of Manchester City who would make his debut against America; his value doubles that of the entire Mexican club

The Norwegian Haaland arrived as a reinforcement to Manchester City for the 2022-23 season. Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine

The America club is in the United States for a series of friendly matches against world soccer powers. After having been defeated by Chelsea, the rival in turn is now the Manchester City in a compromise in which highlights the difference between the values ​​of one institution and another. Only the economic estimate of the new reinforcement of the Citizensthe norwegian Erling Haalandis more than double that of the entire azulcrema squad.

Mexican soccer has been characterized by maintaining economic solvency and significant purchasing power in its teams in Concacaf and in general, at a continental level. However, the figures that are managed in the region seem minimal when compared to the big clubs in Europe.

According to the specialized portal Transfermarktthe English set has a value that exceeds billion euroswhile the Mexican just over 70 million, a difference of more than 900 million. The most convincing data to get an idea of ​​the inequality between templates is with Haaland as the leading figure.

Squad of Club America. Photo: @ClubAmerica

The Norwegian is valued at €150 millionWhat is it more than twice the value of all the players in America. However, he is not the only footballer who alone surpasses those of Coapa. In the celestial institution there are elements such as the Portuguese Rúben Dias y Bernard Silva with a valuation of 75 and 80 million, respectively; the Spanish rodri with 80 million; English Phil Foden with 90 million, and the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne con 85 million.

For America, the best valued soccer players are the Chilean Diego Valdesa Peruvian man Pedro Aquino and the Uruguayan Jonathan little head Rodríguez. All with a rating of 6 million each. With a million less, the Mexican Jorge Sánchez, the Paraguayan Richard Sánchez and again a Uruguayan, Sebastián Cáceres appear. Even with such a difference, those from Coapa have the most expensive squad in the entire Liga MX at the start of the 2022-23 season.

It is then that Águilas and CitizenThey are scheduled to meet this Wednesday, July 20, at the NRG Stadium in Hosuton, Texas, at 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico time. The game has a friendly character and could be Erling Haaland’s debut as a Manchester City player.

The Norwegian Haaland arrived as a reinforcement to Manchester City for the 2022-23 season. Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine

In this regard, the American technician Ferdinand Ortiz has indicated that it will present modifications so that all its soccer players, or a large part of them, have the opportunity to have minutes on the field, in addition to taking care of the physical load they may have in the face of the Liga MX commitment that they have this weekend against the Xolos of Tijuana.

“there will be rotationsthe idea is that everyone can play, that they feel happy to be in this type of game”, indicated the Tano and added that having in front of Pep Guardiola It will be a remarkable fact: “On a personal level it is a unique experience. I am lucky to be in charge, first of my team, which I feel lucky, and second, to experience a game with one of the best coaches in the world ”.

KEEP READING:

FIFA President was in Nuevo León and spoke about the possibility of Mexico hosting the 2026 World Cup final

Pep Guardiola confused America with Chivas: “They play with Mexican cigars”

International friendlies continue: Chivas women announced game against Inter Milan