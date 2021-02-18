Erling Haaland told who was inspired to score two goals at Sevilla

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

An exhibition of Erling Haaland, author of two goals and an assist, allowed the Borussia Dortmund win in Sevilla 3-2 to get closer to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Just 24 hours after the exhibition of Kylian Mbappé in the victory of París Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Camp Nou against the BarcelonaIt was another of the players followed by the two greats of Spanish football, the Norwegian, who presented his credentials to stardom in the footballing firmament.

Sevilla went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal of Breasts, but the iranian Mahmoud Daoud balanced after a great individual action of Haaland. The forward culminated the comeback with a double, although the Dutchman Luuke de Jong discounted on the end.

“It was good to score goals, I love the Champions League, when I saw Mbappé making a triplet last night I was motivated so thanks to him. It was a great night ”, declared the striker at the end of the match, which can serve as a preview of what will be the duel that could mark the next decade of world football.

With the confrontation between Cristiano Ronaldo Y Lionel Messi already devalued because both are close to retirement, they have left behind their best level and their teams do not seem to be at the height of the European tournament, the inheritance seems to have fallen into Mbappé, 22 years old, and Haaland, 20 years, figures of these last two days. In addition, both without being followed by the best clubs on the planet, such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The quality of the 20-year-old made the difference, as the Dortmund, which had fallen to sixth place in the Bundesliga on a losing streak, but came alive on his return to the Champions League. “We had a good plan. Edin (Terzic) has been good and I’ve been talking to him a lot. He said that today would be my game and that I would have my chances and I did it, so it was an important victory “, declared the star to DAZN.

In the post-match statements, that of coach Julen also stood out Lopetegui, who referred to the Nordic attacker: “We have not deserved to lose, but in the end they have upstairs one of the best players in the world who has made a difference in three situations that we could have avoided. It is a very harsh punishment ”

Haaland, which accumulates eight goals in the Champions League this season and 18 in just 13 games played in the top European club tournament, it was a nightmare for him. Sevilla, although the goal of De Jong allows Andalusians to keep hope. “We are left with the feeling that the team has overcome a bad moment in the game and we are looking forward and with ambition to beat Germany,” added the Basque coach.

For his part, the technician of the Germans, Edin Terzic, highlighted before the cameras of Sky Alemania: “It was definitely one of our best games of the season.” The rematch will be on March 9 in German territory.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

With an unstoppable Haaland, Borussia Dortmund beat Sevilla for the Champions League as a visitor

Porto beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus, but the Champions League key remains open

Porto beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus, but the Champions League key remains open

The day that Maradona announced the reign of Mbappé: the video that was all the rage on the networks after the Frenchman’s brilliant game against Barcelona