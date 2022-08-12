Erling Haaland’s new nod that drove Boca Juniors fans crazy

Erling Haaland showed his fanaticism for Boca Juniors

It’s not the first time Erling Haaland shows his weakness for Boca Juniors. Manchester City’s Norwegian striker never hid his fanaticism for the Argentine team and on several occasions posed with the xeneize clothing.

This time, the 22-year-old footballer dio like a un video viral and drove the supporters of Boca Juniors crazy. The images in question were taken by a fan (IG/juantreveset12) while the fans encouraged in the Bombonera and republished by the international site @433, whose title was: “Boca Juniors fans are something else 😍🇦🇷”.

The publication succeeded almost 26 thousand likes, 3693 retweets and about 200 comments. In addition, the video exceeded the 8 million views. Among them, a “like” from Erling Haaland. The video was from the last match that Boca Juniors played against Platense in their stadium and that they won 2-1, with two goals from Paraguayan Oscar Romero.

The Norwegian striker, a confessed supporter of Xeneize, caused a furor among the fans of the Argentine club



Erling Haaland was made a fan of Boca Juniors by a former Argentine club footballer, Leonardo Balerdi, who was his teammate at Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

“When I was at Borussia, he asked me which was the best team, the one with the most history in Argentina. I drove him crazy with Boca. I told him what it felt like to play in La Bombonera, which was something unique, and I showed him videos of the exploded stadium, when the fans fell down,” the defender who emerged from the inferior xeneizes and who currently plays for Olympique told TYC Sports. from Marseille.

“He became a bit of a fan of Boca and to this day we are in contact and every time he sees a video of Boca he sends it to me. He pisses me off and asks me ‘when are we going’, so hopefully one day he will have to experience that. I will do the impossible so that you can live it. He asked me to send him a Boca shirt with number nine. He is quite a fan. I’m going to keep driving him crazy so that every time he does a little more, “said Balerdi.

Erling Haaland training with the Boca Juniors shirt

Since then, the Norwegian striker is usually shown with the shirts and different clothing of Boca Juniors. Not only on vacation did he exhibit the new xeneize model, but during the preseason and prior to his arrival at Manchester City, he trained with the yellow jacket.

Haaland is coming off a great debut in the Premier League with Manchester City last weekend in the away win against West Ham by 2-0. Erling scored both goals, the first from a penalty, and began to deliver with flying colors the great expectation placed by him in the citizen fans.

