Erling Haaland’s novel is defined: a Premier League giant is very close to closing his signing

One of the players that generates the most commotion in the face of the next transfer market in Europe is Erling Haaland, who is wanted by several of the most important clubs in the world. The Norwegian Gunner 21 yearswho has had a season plagued by injuries in the Borussia Dortmundhe is already looking beyond his stay in Germany and beginning to evaluate options for the next course.

As reported in recent hours by the journalist Fabrizio Romano, the transfer guru, the Manchester City is currently the club that is closest to closing an agreement with a Haaland that despite his physical problems has scored 23 goals in 25 parties in the current campaign.

“The Manchester City is doing everything to sign Erling Haaland and he wants to insist in the coming days, although they know that the race is still open, Real Madrid is also included. Haaland hasn’t made up his mind yet. It only depends on him”, reported Fabrizio Romano.

The current champion of the Premier League, who has just eliminated Atlético Madrid from the Champions League and is in the fight to win his first continental title, has been looking for a reference striker for a long time. After the frustrated signing of Harry Kane last summer, the number one goal of the team led by Pep Guardiola is to close the hiring of a footballer of that caliber.

Erling Haaland has a contract with BVB until the June 30, 2024 but he is set to leave the Bundesliga in the next transfer window. In fact, the journalist Nicolò Schira – another of those who knows the most about the market – reported that City would already have everything agreed with the scorer of the German team: “Erling Haaland gets closer to Manchester City: personal terms were agreed for a contract until 2027for $39 million year. The striker has decided to leave BVB this summer and City are willing to activate the termination clause for 75 million euros (USD 98 million).”

It is known that Guardiola wants a player in that position because, after the start of the When Omen heading to FC Barcelona, has not got a player of that style for his squad. what of Kane was close to materializing but finally the English attacker stayed in the Tottenham.

Everything indicates that Haaland is close to defining its future and the Manchester City, the club where his father played from 2000 to 2003, is leading the race to keep him. However, the newspaper Daily Mail He recently assured that the Norwegian will choose his future club in two weeks, noting that the Barca, Real Madrid y PSG They still haven’t gotten out of the fight.

