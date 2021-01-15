Ernesto D’Alessio demanded that Conade disappear: “It is a center of corruption, impunity, zero respect and results”

(Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro)

The mandatary Andrés Manuel López Obrador has insisted in recent weeks that autonomous bodies must disappear, under the justification that resources would be saved, they estimate that they would obtain 50,000 million pesos, which they said would be used in health, education and welfare.

In the case of the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) said that this body reserved information, when this does not have the powers to reserve information, because it does not administer it and intervenes when a certain obligated entity does not want to provide what is requested or declare that the information is reserved.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) also questioned López Obrador about his proposal for the disappearance of the INAI, because It is an organization that indicated has forced the government to be transparent with the information, after authorities hid it for many years.

About, Ernesto Vargas Contreras (Ernesto D’Alessio), deputy and president of the Sports Commission in the Chamber of Deputies, indicated that “if the INAI does not ‘work’ and you have to disappear it”.

And under the logic that the president has established, he wrote on social networks that the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade) should pass into the hands of the Ministry of Public Education, “the SEP could do that job and we save a dependency that is a vase of this government”He added.

Conade is a decentralized body of the Ministry of Public Education, and among their characteristics are that they are assigned exclusive jurisdiction, are subordinate to a central power and have freedom of action in process and decision but it is limited, they do not have economic autonomy, their maintenance is the responsibility of the Expenditure Budget or the institution to believe it.

“It is urgent to disappear one of the centers of corruption, impunity, zero respect for human rights and zero results, the Conade, and that it passes into the hands of the SEP, billions that do not appear would also be saved ”, shared the deputy.

The administration of Ana Gabriela Guevara Espinoza at Conade she has been singled out on various occasions for corruption issues.

In February 2020, the Ministry of Public Administration (SFP) announced that there were irregularities in the allocation and verification of 50.8 million of pesos of the defunct Trust Fund for High Performance Sports (Foot pair), money that corresponds to the first semester of 2019. For the verification of resources, documentation lacking fiscal validity was used.

In the audit of the second semester of 2019, irregularities for 100 million pesos were also detected in Fodepar. Given this situation, the president has not made any mention or sanction for Guevara Espinoza.

Vargas Contreras added “the autonomous bodies, the secretariats, agencies, unions, courts, political parties, etc., are bodies and function with human beings. If a part of that body does not work, we do not eliminate the whole body, it goes to the doctor, diagnosis, and we remove only what does not work “.

