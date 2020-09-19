Ernie F. Orsatti Lifeless: Stuntman in ‘Poseidon Journey’ Was 80

Storied stuntman Ernie F. Orsatti, who’s finest recognized for falling 30 toes by a glass skylight in the 1972 movie “The Poseidon Journey,” has died. He was 80.

The Stunt Gamers Listing Fb web page confirmed his dying, writing: “We’re saddened to listen to of the passing of legendary stuntman Ernie Orsatti. His impeccable work and contributions to the stunt neighborhood will reside ceaselessly.” His son, Midday Orsatti, informed The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Sep. 12 in La Quinta, Calif., after experiencing a hemorrhagic stroke.

Orsatti obtained his begin as a stuntman whereas performing in the catastrophe movie “The Poseidon Journey” in 1972 as Terry, the date of Pamela Sue Martin’s character. The movie’s producer, Irwin Allen, knowledgeable Orsatti the day earlier than the stunt was scheduled that he was to carry out it, regardless that he had no expertise in the sphere. Nonetheless, after consulting with the movie’s stunt coordinator, he determined to take the momentous fall — and was hooked.

Orsatti went on to build up 140 stunt credit, together with in the 1981 pilot for “Hill Avenue Blues,” three “Loss of life Want” movies, “I’m Gonna Get You Sucka,” “Alien: Resurrection,” “NYPD Blue,” “Charmed,” “Cheaper By The Dozen,” “The Nearer,” “Nip/Tuck,” “Entourage” “It’s At all times Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Huge Love.” His final stunt coordinator credit score was for the 2010 movie “Furry Vengeance” starring Brendan Fraser.

Orsatti was no stranger to point out enterprise. He was born in Beverly Hills on Feb. 13, 1940 to Inez Gorman, an opera singer, and Ernie R. Orsatti, an outfielder and first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals. His uncle, Victor Orsatti, was a famous expertise agent who represented stars like Judy Garland, Betty Grable and Edward G. Robinson, and his brother, Frank Orsatti, was additionally a stuntman.

Earlier than sticking largely to stunts, Orsatti had a brief performing profession, with small roles in 1968’s “The Inexperienced Berets” with John Wayne, “The Mechanic” in 1972 and exhibits like “Mannix” and “The Unimaginable Hulk.”

A number of members of Orsatti’s household have adopted in his footsteps as stunt performers, together with Midday, his half-brother Rex Pierson and grandson Rowbie.

Orsatti is survived by his spouse Lynda, Midday, Pierson; grandchildren Rowbie and Allie, and great-granddaughters Raya and Mira.