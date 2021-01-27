Eros Now Launches Indian PVOD Service With Gerard Butler’s ‘Greenland’

Eros STX World Company’s streaming platform Eros Now is launching a Premium Video On-Demand ‘First Day, First Present’ service in India. It’ll kick off in March with STX Movies’ Gerard Butler title “Greenland.”

Different STX Movies titles that shall be made out there on PVOD on Eros Now over the subsequent 18 months embrace “Horizon Line,” “Queenpins,” “Copshop,” “American Sole,” “The Marsh King’s Daughter,” “Run Rabbit Run,” “Devotion,” “Each Observe Performed,” and “Reminiscence.” Along with these movies, ‘First Day, First Present’ can even embrace premium programming from a number of content material companions in a number of languages.

Premium VOD titles will price Eros Now subscribers an extra INR149 ($2.04) per movie. An Eros Now subscription is offered for INR49 (67 cents) month-to-month, INR79 ($1.08) quarterly or INR399 ($5.47) yearly. These are presently closely discounted from the same old charges of INR99 ($1.35) month-to-month, INR376 ($5.15) quarterly and INR950 ($13.03) yearly. Eros Now claims 36.2 million paying subscribers.

The ‘First Day, First Present’ providing is separate from the Eros Now Prime English-language service which shall be launched shortly.

In “Greenland,” a household fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. The movie opened throughout 28 territories internationally in 2020 and earned $47.8 million on the world field workplace.

Pradeep Dwivedi, chief government officer, ErosSTX India stated, “With cinema halls engaged on the absolute best methods to open doorways for film fanatics amidst the pandemic, ‘First day, First present’ on Eros Now offers a possibility for viewers to go for the most effective of leisure within the consolation of their very own properties. The Eros-STX merger (which occurred final 12 months) permits us to supply premium content material for our world viewers base and ‘Greenland’ is a primary of many such thrilling titles to be introduced this 12 months.”

John Friedberg, president, ErosSTX Worldwide stated, “Eros Now’s new IP ‘First Day, First Present’, reiterates our dedication in direction of offering actual worth to our audiences. We need to proceed bringing compelling content material, broaden viewers engagement and add novelty to the platform by refreshing the service regularly.”