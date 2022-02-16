Error 10027, 10010 or 30005, what they are and how to solve them

Lost Ark has not managed to avoid the problems that, on the other hand, were expected from this massive launch in the West. Recent experience with the MMORPG genre has taught us that regardless of the resources behind it, it is almost impossible that a title is not affected by the huge wave of players eager for new adventures, or so it seems.

The situation with Smilegate’s MMO is far from stabilizing, but the Korean studio is working hard to enable new servers and reduce data and user traffic so that queues decrease. However, if you have launched into multiplayer, it is very likely that you have faced the error 10027, 10010 or 30005, a series of problems that prevent us from accessing and logging into our account. But,what are they and how to fix them?

Error 10027 – Access problems

We are talking about a message that, almost by statistics, will have appeared in the game of all the players since the game began its journey in our territory on October 8. This error in Lost Ark is the result of an overload on the servers, preventing us from having our reserved seat in queue.

At the moment, the Korean studio is working on a more stable and durable solution, but, if we read the game’s forum, several moderators share an impromptu and to get by fix. Apparently some providers are limiting the services of the game because of the massive traffic, which prevents us from entering the servers. To solve it, they give the following indications:

Editor’s Note. This solution is temporary and involves a third-party program. It will be fixed once Smilegate and Amazon Games stabilize the number of players accessing the game.

We must download the program 1.1.1.1. Once installed, we will have to open it and hit “Activate“, this will create a layer on top of our current network and make it a “private network” (no danger, just adds some privacy to our internet network). done this, our network will be private and the error should be fixed when entering the server.

Error 10010 – Authentication failed





Unlike the previous error, this one does not let us enter the game in any way. On paper, we are facing a Authentication Error that usually appears in most online character games, but it is very likely that this has been aggravated by the constant problems on the servers. However, while Smilegate tries to solve the most serious errors that, unfortunately, are beyond our control, here is a solution for this error.

We access the computer settings: Tecla Windows + I. Once here, we enter Red and Internet and we select the type of connection of our PC in the left sidebar, either by Wi-Fi or Ethernet. A tab will open and on the right side, Change adapter options will appear. Once we click, a new tab will open with our Internet service. We select ours, we press right click and Properties. We go down to the box Internet Protocol version 6 (TCP/IPV6) and we deactivate it. Once this is done, it will only remain save changes and run the game.

Error 30005 – Incompatibility with Easy Anti-Cheat





This error is another tremendously well-known one within the PC ecosystem, although depending on the game it is, it will receive one name or another. In this case, Lost Ark uses Easy Anti-Cheat to prevent enemies from hackers or those malicious users swarming through the game and interfere in the games of the players who want to enjoy this adventure. How could it be otherwise, Error 30005 prevents us from starting the game by not detecting that Easy Ant-Cheat is being running correctly. Despite this, your solution is even more simple than the one mentioned above.

We close the game and Steam. Once this is done, we access the folder where we have the game installed – The path is usually Archivos de programa>Steam>SteamApps>common>Lost Ark>Binaries>Win64>EasyAntiCheat. In this folder there will be a .exe file of Easy Anti-Cheat that we will have to execute. The program will open with a button that says “Repair service“. We click and the program will automatically reinstall Easy Anti-Cheat on our system (don’t worry, it won’t affect the rest of the games in your library or that use this program).

At first, once these steps have been done, we will have to have solved, at least momentarily, the most common mistakes recorded in the Lost Ark. However, and as we added on these lines, the MMO is in a complicated situation in terms of server stability, so it is likely that these short-term solutions will be unusable with the update patches or, at worst, In most cases, they may not work on all computers.