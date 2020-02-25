Escape From Tarkov Server Issues, Long Queue Times Persist, But The Devs Are Working On It

In case you’ve performed Escape From Tarkov this previous week, you’ve in all probability observed notably lengthy queue instances when ready to load right into a raid. These server points haven’t gone unacknowledged by developer Battlestate Video games. The staff took to Twitter at present to inform gamers of an replace meant to scale back match loading instances, however even after a sequence of technical updates and fixes, the frequent server outages persist.

Earlier at present, Battlestate Video games posted but once more that they’re engaged on fixing the server points. For updates on Escape From Tarkov’s server standing, verify again right here for updates or seek the advice of Down Detector for moment-to-moment updates from the neighborhood.

Just some weeks in the past, Battlestate Video games gave each participant 1 million in-game roubles as an try and make up for misplaced time and equipment ensuing from server points earlier within the month.

In case you’re new to the sport, take a look at our Escape From Tarkov controls information for a primer on crucial hotkeys.