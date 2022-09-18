Escape from Tarkov, the formula for the most addictive and demanding action game of the moment

Escape from Tarkov it’s a game of Battlestate Games, which appeared for the first time in August 2016 with its Alpha version, but began to take shape with the Beta that came out almost a year later. Since then, its creators continue to perfect details of what turned out to be a great surprise.

The proposal is, for now, very simple, because it still does not have a history that contains it. At the moment it is pure mechanics and sometimes so complex that it can overwhelm even the most experienced player. We have to enter one of the 8 available maps, collect some valuable objects, complete missions and try to get out alive or “extract”, as the most experienced call it. So far it sounds simple, but there are some things that lead to this shooter at a higher level of demand.

As in real combat, on the screen there are no indicators, no maps and no labels on the characters that say who is who and where each one is located. Forget a compass (at least at first) or a map to help you find your way around. Everything here is visual reference and network research to try to locate us. You have to get used to locating quickly to improvise routes, and understand where to go.

Can be played alone or in squad -According to the map, the number of members may vary- which requires doing everything in an orderly manner. A teammate who gets lost or moves without warning can even fall due to the actions of his own teammates.

If this didn’t scare you, let me tell you that this is one of the most demanding war FPS of recent times. The level of perfectionism during combat is overwhelming and the preparations before going out on a raid they are featured. An error in the inventory prior to departure can mean virtual death and with it the loss of our team.

And precisely there is one of the key points of this proposal: if we die in combat, we lose everything the character has at that moment. At all times you have to keep in mind that if this is repeated, to replace it you have to buy and at the end of the day the virtual finances are in the red.

Escape from Tarkov is like a casino, you have to know when to leave. They can come in with nothing and come out millionaires, or they can go bankrupt in a day. This generates a syndrome in the player they call “fear gear”, which is the fear of dying and losing the team. That raises the tension during the games and generates a state of nerves and anxiety that is not present in other games. Fortunately if we make it out in one piece, everything we find along the way can be used or sold to get our virtual rubles back.

The fear gear it is the worst enemy in Tarkov and can cause users to give up or be afraid to play online. The only way to beat him is to play, and for that, Battlestate Games left us with a couple of useful tools.

First of all, in the game there are traders to buy and sell accessories for weapons or to heal us. One of them, a Russian character named Prapor, is the key to not suffering so much. Before each raid, he offers to insure our gear for a small fee. If we do and we fall during the game, he sends us a message to let us know that his guys are going to go around the area to see if they find our things. If whoever shot us doesn’t take anything, Prapor can return what he finds to us in 24 to 48 hours.

Another function that can be very useful is the possibility of testing the maps offline, to explore the locations, learn to locate ourselves and, most important of all, understand what the outputs of each map are. Talent is worthless if they don’t make it out alive.

In the offline tours can also add enemies and bosses, because it’s important to test what weaponry is effective and what we should come out with every time we go. This modality is very useful, but it doesn’t give you experience and it doesn’t have the adrenaline of online, where you also have to deal with other players and their unpredictable reactions.

Finally we have a fundamental tool: the Scav. He is a random character, his team changes every time we play and we never know what he will have and we can only guess by looking at the image before entering. Everything we do with that character in terms of experience does not add up, but we can die calmly because his equipment is not the one in our inventory.

If we make it out alive, whatever he has we can use or sell. The scav is a fabulous tool to go around the map and raise resources to straighten out our economy. But to prevent users from illicitly enriching themselves with them, we can only use one every 18 minutes. The good part of going out as a Scav is that the enemies see us as a friend and if we don’t open fire they don’t shoot so we can take everything that is valuable to make extra money.

In the latest versions, the function to speak was incorporated and this generated a new range of possibilities. By pressing a key we can try to communicate with other players, to negotiate if we are at a disadvantage or to help, they propose a truce. Hilarious situations arise from this new mechanic, in which an enemy ends up being a great ally with whom to share juicy loot, or a traitor for whom our virtual existence is worth nothing.

Escape from Tarkov also has missions or tasks that the dealers can assign us. Fulfilling them gives prizes in money and objects, but the most important thing is experience points. These are added to those we have with each successful exit and our character levels up and accesses more benefits. Once we reach level 15 we have access to a Flea Market to buy and sell at better prices, and access to customize our weapons to taste.

Team building is almost a game in itself, due to the number of options it offers and the wide variety of details and information. However, our hideout can and does need to be updated, and this is almost another game within Tarkov. One of the benefits we can have is access to a weapons bank where we can do fine tuning, an infirmary to recover faster, or a shooting range, where we can test our weapons before shooting through the streets of Tarkovia.

Escape from Tarkov is a unique and addictive experience. For those who are afraid of facing experienced people and with very advanced teams, the good news is that at least once a year its creators do a wipe and all the players return to 0. The bad news is that this challenging and unmissable shooter it is not available on any of the known platforms. The only way to get hold of this jewel is through the official page for 50 dollars (standard version), something complex for our tight economy. But inspired by the phrase of a credit card, I leave this reflection: enjoying the best shooter of the moment is priceless.

