Escape From Tarkov’s Interchange Map Is Getting A Rework

Despite having been playable for nearly three years, Escape From Tarkov stays to be in beta. The massive draw back of having fun with a sport that’s nonetheless in beta is that every so often points change–rather a lot. With regards to Tarkov, that means they’ll shortly must rethink their strategies for the Interchange map.

While the preliminary patch notes don’t component what changes are being made to the shopping for groceries center-themed map, PCGamesn has picked up that new exfil points are being added, meaning players might have a model new set of exits to memorize.

The zero.12.4 patch may add fairly a couple of choices to make Tarkov’s survival mechanics far more punishing. A model new addition to the stamina machine is ‘fatigue’–in case your persona spends an extreme period of time with low stamina, the fatigue debuff will function you to utilize energy additional briefly.

