Escape from the terrifying Buu in Dragon Ball: The Breakers and try the game for free with its open beta

Bandai Namco’s asymmetric multiplayer will have one more test on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

From the moment of its announcement, Dragon Ball: The Breakers was surprising for not being a very common proposal in video games of this type of world-known franchises. It’s about a Bandai Namco’s asymmetric multiplayer which is released in less than a month and will feature some of Dragon Ball’s most recognizable characters.

In the video that you have located at the top of the news you can see Buu in his different forms sowing chaos in the game. The Buu monster will be present along with other villains such as Cell or Frieza and, once a user chooses the character, seven others (such as the farmer who appears in the trailer) will have to flee from him and survive during the game.

The open beta starts this ThursdayIn addition, Bandai Namco has announced that this week there will be an open beta which will be available on all platforms. It will start on Thursday, September 22 at 3 in the morning (Spanish peninsular time) and will end on Sunday, September 25 at 10:00.

As we say, there is little left to be able to try Dragon Ball: The Breakers for ourselves and assess this surprising and new proposal for the saga, since it opens on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch next October 14. In 3DJuegos we have already been able to play it, so we recommend that you take a look at the impressions of Dragon Ball: The Breakers so you can get an idea of ​​what you can expect next month.

