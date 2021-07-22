Esha Deol Age, Peak, Biography 2021 Wiki, Web Value, Boyfriend

Esha Deol is one actress who belongs to a family stuffed with Bollywood biggies. Esha Deol is the daughter of actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Being from a family full of actors she moreover aspired to change into an actress and made her debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche which made her win Filmfare award for biggest female debut. Dhoom was once her next commercially succesfull film. The film gave her relatively numerous appreciation and reputation. after this Esha did a various motion pictures later like Shaadi No. 1, Ankhee, Pyaare Mohan, Tell me O Khuda, Hijack and No Access.

Biography / Wiki :-

Exact Identify Esha Deol Nickname No longer Recognized Recognized Identify Esha Deol Date of Get started 2 November 1981 Age 40 years ( as of 2021) Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Fatherland Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Punjab Provide Place of dwelling Mumbai , Maharashtra , India Nationality Indian Profession Bollywood Actress Martial Status Married Boyfriend / Affairs Bharat Takhtani (Businessman) Religion Hindu Zodiac sign Scorpio Foods Habits Vegetarian

In 2006 while taking photos for film Pyaare Mohan she slapped actress Amrita Rao and in an interview when asked about it she mentioned certain i slapped her on account of she was once abusing me in front of the cameraman and director and to stand for her dignity and self admire she slapped her. Esha Deol is born to a Tamilian Mother and punjabi father. In 2003 she did her first film Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche which made her win various awards. Esha Deol has worked in motion pictures of many different languages like Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Tamil.

Coaching, Family , Ethnicity & Boyfriend :-

School Identify Jamnabai Narsee School Mumbai College / Faculty Faculty of Oxford, UK Educational Qualification Masters in Media Arts and Pc

Experience Ethnicity Hindu Father Identify Dharmendra (Actor and Flesh presser) Mother Identify Hema Malini (Actor and Flesh presser) Brother Identify Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol (Part-brothers) Sister Identify Ahana Deol

Vijeeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol (Part-sisters) Spouse / Husband Identify Bharat Takhtani Childrens ( Youngsters) Identify Daughter(s)-

Radhya

Miraya

Occupation / Awards & Achievements :-

Awards & Achievements Filmfare Awards – Greatest Female Debut – Won for film Koi mere dil se pooche Bollywood Movie Awards- Greatest Female Debut – Won for film Koi mere dil se pooche Big name Show Awards- Maximum Promising Newcomer – Female – Won for Naa Tum Jaano na hum Big name Show Awards- Maximum Promising Newcomer – Female – Won for Koi mere dil se puche Big name Show Awards- Maximum Promising Newcomer – Female – Won for Kyaa dil ne kaha IIFA Awards- Big name Debut of the Year – Female – Won for film Koi mere dil se pooche

Web Price, House & Vehicles :-

Web Price $2 million (approx) Monthly Salary / Earnings Rs . 5-7 Lakh in step with Film House Maintain No longer Recognized Vehicles SUV BMW

Favourites :-

Favorite Foods Chinese language language and Non Veg Foods Favorite Actor Amitabh Bachchan , Dharmendra Favorite Actress Rekha Favorite Colour Black, Blue, White Favorite Leisure pursuits Playing football, Travelling, Listening Song Favorite Recreation Football Favorite Holiday spot Dubai, Srinagar Favorite Eating place Townhall Eating place in Mumbai

Decide Measurements ,Size ,Best & Weight :-

Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Brown Best Feet – 5 toes 2 inches Meters – 1.58 m Centimeters – 158 cm Weight In Kilograms – 50 Kg Decide Measurements Size – 34 Waist Size – 24 Inches Hips Size – 36 Inches Decide Measurements – 34-24-36

