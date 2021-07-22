Esha Deol Age, Peak, Biography 2021 Wiki, Web Value, Boyfriend

Esha Deol is one actress who belongs to a family stuffed with Bollywood biggies. Esha Deol is the daughter of actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Being from a family full of actors she moreover aspired to change into an actress and made her debut with Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche which made her win Filmfare award for biggest female debut. Dhoom was once her next commercially succesfull film. The film gave her relatively numerous appreciation and reputation. after this Esha did a various motion pictures later like Shaadi No. 1, Ankhee, Pyaare Mohan, Tell me O Khuda, Hijack and No Access.

Biography / Wiki :-

Exact Identify Esha Deol
Nickname  No longer Recognized
Recognized Identify  Esha Deol
Date of Get started 2 November 1981
Age 40 years ( as of 2021)
Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Fatherland Sahnewal, Ludhiana, Punjab
Provide Place of dwelling Mumbai , Maharashtra , India
Nationality  Indian
Profession  Bollywood Actress
Martial Status  Married
Boyfriend  / Affairs Bharat Takhtani (Businessman)
Religion Hindu
Zodiac sign  Scorpio
Foods Habits Vegetarian

In 2006 while taking photos for film Pyaare Mohan she slapped actress Amrita Rao and in an interview when asked about it she mentioned certain i slapped her on account of she was once abusing me in front of the cameraman and director and to stand for her dignity and self admire she slapped her. Esha Deol is born to a Tamilian Mother and punjabi father. In 2003 she did her first film Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche which made her win various awards. Esha Deol has worked in motion pictures of many different languages like Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Tamil.

Coaching, Family , Ethnicity & Boyfriend :-

School Identify Jamnabai Narsee School Mumbai
College / Faculty  Faculty of Oxford, UK
Educational Qualification Masters in Media Arts and Pc
Experience
Ethnicity Hindu
Father  Identify Dharmendra (Actor and Flesh presser)
Mother Identify Hema Malini (Actor and Flesh presser)
Brother Identify Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol (Part-brothers)
Sister Identify Ahana Deol
Vijeeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol (Part-sisters)
Spouse / Husband Identify Bharat Takhtani
Childrens ( Youngsters) Identify Daughter(s)-
Radhya
Miraya
Occupation / Awards & Achievements :-

Awards & Achievements Filmfare Awards – Greatest Female Debut – Won for film Koi mere dil se pooche
Bollywood Movie Awards- Greatest Female Debut – Won for film Koi mere dil se pooche
Big name Show Awards- Maximum Promising Newcomer – Female – Won for Naa Tum Jaano na hum
Big name Show Awards- Maximum Promising Newcomer – Female – Won for Koi mere dil se puche
Big name Show Awards- Maximum Promising Newcomer – Female – Won for Kyaa dil ne kaha
IIFA Awards- Big name Debut of the Year – Female – Won for film Koi mere dil se pooche
Web Price, House & Vehicles :-

Web Price $2 million (approx)
Monthly Salary / Earnings Rs . 5-7 Lakh in step with Film
House Maintain No longer Recognized
Vehicles SUV
BMW
Favourites :-

Favorite  Foods Chinese language language and Non Veg Foods
Favorite Actor Amitabh Bachchan , Dharmendra
Favorite Actress Rekha
Favorite Colour Black, Blue, White
Favorite Leisure pursuits Playing football, Travelling, Listening Song
Favorite Recreation Football
Favorite Holiday spot Dubai, Srinagar
Favorite Eating place Townhall Eating place in Mumbai
Decide Measurements ,Size ,Best & Weight :-

Hair Colour Black
Eye Colour Brown
Best Feet – 5 toes 2 inches
Meters – 1.58 m
Centimeters – 158 cm
Weight In Kilograms – 50 Kg
Decide Measurements Size – 34
Waist Size – 24 Inches
Hips Size – 36 Inches
Decide Measurements – 34-24-36

