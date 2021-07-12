Esha Deol Takhtani To Flip Manufacturer For An Upcoming Challenge ‘Ek Duaa’

Esha Deol Takhtani (Provide: Instagram | @imeshadeol)

Joseph Bhatena , 12 Jul 2021

It used to be best within the close to previous presented that actress, Esha Deol Takhtani is all set to make a come once more in Bollywood along side her upcoming film, ‘Rudra The Edge of Darkness‘ opposite Ajay Devgn. Even if Esha didn’t do a complete lot of films in Bollywood, she used to be always remembered for a couple of of her performances. As consistent with the critiques of Mid-Day, the actress has now grew to become manufacturer and has produced her first film titled ‘Ek Duaa.’

In this film, Esha will continue her pursuit of taking over a role that provides an important message for the sector, on girls. The film directed through Ramkamal Mukherjee supplies out a in reality strong message about women-related reasons. Esha who is happy about her new serve as as a manufacturer discussed, “Over the last few years, I’ve been busy caring for my two daughters, who’re in truth a blessing for me. I always wanted to go back once more to films, then again I needed to do it with something explicit. Now that they’ve grown up just a little and a couple of very crowd pleasing duties are being equipped to me, I believed it used to be the most efficient time for me to stand the virtual digital camera once yet again.”

This in truth sounds exciting to me and I'm utterly glad to look Esha face the virtual digital camera once yet again after any such very very long time. Can't wait to look what she has in store for us along side her upcoming endeavor.