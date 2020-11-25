Esma implemented in UP, government employees will not be able to strike for 6 months, big decision of Yogi government

ESMA Act in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) Government has taken a big decision to implement ESMA in Uttar Pradesh (ESMA in UP). The effect of the implementation of ESMA Act (Essential Services Maintenance Act) will be that government employees will not be able to go on any kind of strike for the next 6 months. The government has completely banned the strike of government employees for six months. Also Read – School Reopening News: Student threatens Yogi Adityanath for opening school, then ..

Uttar Pradesh Government has also issued an order for this. It is known that Esma is such a law, on the implementation of which no employee can go on strike. He is not allowed to strike. Even after this, if a worker strikes, the government can take strict action against it.

It is being told that the UP government has taken this decision in view of the Corona Virus crisis. The government is preparing to distribute the Corona Virus Vaccine. In such a situation, there is no obstacle in the work, so the government has implemented ESMA Act.