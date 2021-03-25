Esom Dishes On Her Real-Life Chemistry With Lee Je Hoon + Why She Was Drawn To Upcoming Drama “Taxi Driver”

Forward of the premiere of SBS’s “Taxi Driver,” main woman Esom shared her pleasure concerning the upcoming drama!

Based mostly on a preferred webtoon of the identical identify, “Taxi Driver” tells the story of a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who’re unable to get justice via the regulation. Lee Je Hoon will star as Kim Do Gi, a former particular forces officer who works as a driver for the service, whereas Esom will star as passionate prosecutor Kang Ha Na, who begins to develop suspicious of each Kim Do Gi and the bizarre taxi service.

As “Taxi Driver” will mark Esom’s first drama in two years, the actress remarked, “I’m delighted and excited to be greeting drama viewers for the primary time in a protracted whereas.”

Explaining what drew her to the drama and the function of Kang Ha Na, Esom commented, “I’ve at all times tried to choose appearing initiatives that transfer my coronary heart and make me empathize with the characters. I actually loved studying the script of ‘Taxi Driver.’ I received so immersed within the story that I turned curious what would occur subsequent, and time flew by whereas I used to be studying it. As a result of Kang Ha Na was additionally such an interesting character, I selected the drama [for my next project] with out hesitation.”

“I believe Kang Ha Na’s attraction lies in her character, the way in which that when she makes up her thoughts to do one thing, she boldly goes after it,” continued Esom. “I believe it’s cool that she has sturdy convictions and is assured in every thing she does. It’s actually charming how Ha Na is easy and fast to take motion.”

When requested to fee her similarity to the character, Esom replied, “Solely about 20 p.c.” She went on to humbly clarify, “Kang Ha Na is captivated with her targets, and she or he’s very daring and daring. I don’t assume I’m fairly like that but.”

As for the way she ready for the function, Esom revealed that she was attempting her finest to remain true to the character, which first originated within the webtoon on which “Taxi Driver” relies.

“I believe the essence of the character is what’s essential,” mentioned the actress. “I’m attempting to remain true to the script. I’m at present making efforts to rework into the character of Kang Ha Na herself, precisely the way in which she is, so I’m at all times asking myself, ‘If I have been Kang Ha Na and never Esom, what would I do?’”

She continued, “I additionally approached vogue with the identical thought. Because the character is a prosecutor who at all times wants to focus on her instances, even after I wore a neat swimsuit, I wore it with sneakers, and I additionally went with relaxed curls for my coiffure.”

Esom additionally spoke enthusiastically about her chemistry with co-star Lee Je Hoon. “We get alongside rather well in actual life,” she shared. “That is my first time working along with Lee Je Hoon on a challenge, and he’s so thoughtful that I really feel actually comfy and relaxed throughout filming. Due to him, I believe Do Gi and Ha Na’s distinctive bickering chemistry additionally got here out rather well [in the drama].”

Lastly, Esom expressed her confidence in “Taxi Driver” total.

“It’s a drama through which each episode has a tightly-plotted story, and every of these tales will give viewers a refreshing thrill,” she mentioned. “Lately, folks really feel unhappy and bitter as a result of there are various unlucky tales about mistreated victims and the disappearance of justice, however I believe viewers will be capable of expertise vicarious satisfaction by watching ‘Taxi Driver,’ which tackles these sorts of issues. Please sit up for it.”

“Taxi Driver” will premiere on April 9, following the conclusion of SBS’s hit drama “The Penthouse 2.”

