Esom, Pyo Ye Jin, And Cha Ji Yeon Break Stereotypes As Badass Female Leads In “Taxi Driver”

SBS’s upcoming drama “Taxi Driver” has shared a brand new glimpse of its trio of sturdy feminine characters!

Primarily based on the favored webtoon of the identical identify, “Taxi Driver” tells the story of a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who’re unable to get justice by way of the legislation. Lee Je Hoon will star as Kim Do Gi, a former particular forces officer who works as a driver for the service, whereas Esom will star as passionate prosecutor Kang Ha Na, who begins to develop suspicious of each Kim Do Gi and the bizarre taxi service.

Notably, “Taxi Driver” will characteristic a number of powerful feminine characters, every of whom will break stereotypes in her personal approach. A infamous “bulldozer” who’s keen to resort to any means on the subject of chasing justice, Esom’s character Kang Ha Na is a spitfire prosecutor who’s at all times on the go and isn’t afraid to get her fingers soiled whereas working a case.

In the meantime, Pyo Ye Jin will star within the drama as Ahn Go Eun, a tough-as-nails hacker who works for Rainbow Taxi alongside Kim Do Gi. In distinction to the stereotypical media portrayal of hackers and pc geniuses as male, Ahn Go Eun will steal viewers’ hearts because the cheeky youngest member of the Rainbow Taxi squad, who doesn’t hesitate to face as much as the older members of the group and organize them round.

Lastly, Cha Ji Yeon exudes an intimidating aura as Baek Sung Mi, the so-called “godmother” of the underground finance world. Reigning over a cutthroat underground business that’s usually dominated by males, Baek Sung Mi wields unimaginable energy—and isn’t afraid to make use of it.

“Taxi Driver” will premiere on April 9, taking up the time slot at present occupied by “The Penthouse 2.”

In the meantime, watch Esom in “The Third Allure” right here…

Watch Now

…and Pyo Ye Jin in “VIP” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)