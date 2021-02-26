Esom Talks About Transforming Into “Bulldozer” Prosecutor For Upcoming Drama With Lee Je Hoon

SBS’s upcoming drama “Taxi Driver” has shared a brand new sneak peek of its main woman!

Based mostly on a well-liked webtoon of the identical title, “Taxi Driver” tells the story of a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who’re unable to get justice via the regulation. Lee Je Hoon will star as Kim Do Gi, a former particular forces officer who works as a driver for the service, whereas Esom will star as passionate prosecutor Kang Ha Na, who begins to develop suspicious of each Kim Do Gi and the bizarre taxi service.

On January 26, “Taxi Driver” launched stills from Esom’s very first shoot for the drama. Wearing monochromatic fits and sporting little make-up, Esom completely embodies her position because the no-frills, no-nonsense Kang Ha Na, who’s at all times on the go and cares extra about her work than her look. With her hair swiftly tied again in a messy ponytail, Kang Ha Na is continually on her ft as she rushes round investigating her instances with a eager, perceptive eye.

Describing her character, who is understood to be a “bulldozer” on the subject of chasing justice, Esom remarked, “Kang Ha Na is a personality who has walked an elite path in life, however she doesn’t act superior. Her assured angle is her attraction.”

As for her bodily transformation for the position, Esom shared, “To match Ha Na’s spirited character and since she is at all times on the go, I needed to spotlight her traits via easy fits, sneakers, and curly hair.”

“Taxi Driver” will premiere on April 9. Take a look at a teaser for the drama right here!

Within the meantime, watch Esom in her drama “The Third Attraction” with subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)