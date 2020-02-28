Espanyol v Wolves preview: Watch Europa League on TV, live stream, prediction

Wolves’ process couldn’t be a lot less complicated of their Europa League spherical of 32 second leg conflict with Espanyol: don’t lose by 4.

The West Midlands aspect crushed the La Liga relegation battlers at Molineux in a 4-Zero rout.

Diogo Jota bagged a hat-trick on an enormous evening for Wolves and yet one more strike on Catalan turf would go away Espanyol needing six objectives to triumph within the tie.

After all, the tie isn’t over till it’s over, and Wolves might should be cautious of Espanyol striker Raul De Tomas who has scored in his final 4 video games however missed the primary leg by way of damage.

He will not be risked on this one, it could be a bit of quickly for his return, however Nuno Espirito Santo might be eager to emphasize warning forward of this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the things it’s essential learn about tips on how to watch the Espanyol v Wolves sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Espanyol v Wolves?

Espanyol v Wolves will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 27th February 2020.

Find out how to watch Espanyol v Wolves on TV

The sport might be proven live on BT Sport 1 from 5:15pm.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your current contract from simply £15.00 monthly. You may add the ‘Huge Sport’ package deal for £40 monthly which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV cross.

Find out how to live stream Espanyol v Wolves on-line

You may watch the match with a BT Sport month-to-month cross with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Merely, Wolves should be cautious to keep away from complacency creeping into their sport. It’s nonetheless solely half-time within the tie.

The Premier League aspect needs to be setting as much as rating on condition that one objective would require six replies from Espanyol, however let’s be actual right here, Wolves simply want to carry comparatively agency to keep away from a monumental upset.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Wolves