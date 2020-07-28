ESPN Launches New Show for Atypical Golf Analyst Michael Collins

Michael Collins has been at ESPN for practically a decade, however he’s nonetheless shocked he works there.

“I by no means went to school. I failed high-school English,” recounts the ESPN golf analyst. “If you wish to be homeless, possibly you’d attempt to observe my path.”

However Collins in reality has a brand new perch at ESPN. His new sequence, “America’s Caddie” will begin to stream on ESPN Plus, the subscription-video arm of the Disney owned sports-media large. The sequence hopes to faucet Collins’ distinctive perspective – he’s a former stand-up comedian and a longtime golf caddie – and supply golf followers a magazine-style highway present that appears on the sport and presents non-traditional perception The debut episode features a dialog with Jordan Spieth concerning the challenges taking part in skilled golf within the midst of a pandemic and a take a look at Brooks Koepka’s back-to-back PGA Championship win final yr. Collins may even inform viewers the story of how Rory McIlroy had to surrender a pair of $50,000 tickets to see Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao field in Las Vegas, due to a quarterfinal match working lengthy.

“I don’t consider this as a golf present,” says Collins, in a latest interview. “I don’t suppose golf is the catalyst. It’s extra of a present about folks than anything, and that’s the primary factor. It’s additionally about understanding how golf is part of life that you just didn’t even understand. It’s not nearly again room enterprise offers and a sport performed by stuffy guys.”

The brand new present launches after PGA Tour struck an enormous rights cope with ESPN, NBC Sports activities and CBS Sports activities in March. That pact, mentioned to be valued at greater than $680 million, gave ESPN new rights to streaming-video golf protection that’s anticipated to seem on ESPN Plus.

If Collins has a one-of-a-kind perspective on the game, he comes by it actually. He had labored twenty years as a slapstick comedian, and located himself booked at a membership in Hilton Head, S.C., throughout the week of the PGA Tour’s Heritage event. He and a good friend visited the course and Collins hit it off with numerous golfers, who had been impressed sufficient at his humor to go see his comedy present. Collins began reserving appearances close to PGA Tour occasions and ended up choosing up caddie work. A few of the golfers started to rent him within the hopes they’d have a much less worrying and extra relaxed time on the course.

Quickly sufficient, Collins was being known as to make TV appearances -and ESPN took discover.

Along with his work protecting golf for ESPN, Collins co-hosts ESPN’s “Matty and the Caddie” podcast with “SportsCenter” anchor Matt Barrie, and in addition seems on quite a few ESPN packages to debate golf, sports activities and leisure.

ESPN has extra episodes of “America’s Caddie” deliberate, and they’re prone to floor round second of main golf protection.

.