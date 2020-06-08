ESPN Plans Longform MMA Push With Professional Fighters League – Variety

ESPN viewers who thrill to mixed-marital arts fights are about to get one thing that gives a distinct view of the game.

Professional Fighters League, the MMA league that seems on ESPN underneath typical circumstances, has launched PFL Studios, a unit geared toward producing new sorts of content material for TV in addition to digital and cellular venues. ESPN has agreed to air 4 unique collection in 2020, together with a six-episode docuseries on MMA legend and present PFL broadcaster Randy Couture.

“We have now established our live-event presentation, so now we’re centered on increasing our storytelling with unique content material tales about MMA, in regards to the PFL, and naturally, about our fighters,” says Peter Murray (above, pictured), the league’s CEO, in an interview. “We consider it’s the fitting time to do it. MMA has skilled explosive progress over the previous two years, and it has but to succeed in its peak.”

The PFL has scuttled its 2020 season, because of the unfold of the coronaivirus pandemic, however Murray says the thought of manufacturing new sorts of content material for followers was broached many months in the past, as a part of a plan to get extra programming to league aficionados. Youthful viewers, he says, crave extra entry to the fighters in addition to their tales. “We have now put an expanded deal with unique content material exterior of the cage. This can be a pure evolution of our firm. We’re not simply an occasion firm. We’re a media firm and a content material firm.”

ESPN has made no secret lately in so-called “fight sports activities.” In 2018, ESPN struck a rights cope with UFC that decision for its matches to look on each the corporate’s flagship cable outlet in addition to its ESPN Plus streaming-video hub. At a time when ESPN is scrambling to fill the absence of the stay sports activities broadcasts that normally fill its display, the corporate even agreed to point out basic “WrestleMania” playing cards from WWE,

George Greenberg, a veteran of Fox Sports activities, is overseeing the longform collection, whereas Daniel Ghosh-Roy has oversight of quick -form content material for digital shops. The game “actually lends itself to proprietary appears to be like that different leagues don’t provide you with,” Greenberg says, in an interview. “There may be distinctive, unique content material that no person else can produce however us.”

The primary unique program to look on ESPN shall be “Improbable Finishes,” slated to debut in June. The seven-episode collection will depict knockouts and submissions throughout the PFL’s six weight lessons. “Inside The Season,” a ten-part collection that provides followers entry into the ups and downs of one of many league’s eight-month-long 2019 seasons, accommodates unseen footage in addition to entry to locker rooms and commentary from journalists and announcers.

Two different collection are anticipated to debut in September. “A Champion’s Journey” will deal with elite fighters corresponding to Kayla Harrison, Lance Palmer and Ray Cooper III who made it to the championship. Newcomer Rory McDonald will even be included within the eight-part collection. “The Randy Couture Story” will even seem that month.

ESPN and PFL will share the promoting stock accompanying the collection, says Murray, who expects present advert companions corresponding to Geico to take part within the new packages.

“The ancillary content material is as necessary as this time because the stay content material, “says Murray. “It helps promote the stay occasions. It promotes the athletes, and gives followers extra entry and context for coming occasions. “