ESPN Plus Raising Prices of UFC PPV, Annual Subscription Plan

UFC followers are going to pay extra to catch the promoter’s premiere fights on Disney’s ESPN Plus streaming sports activities package deal subsequent yr.

As of Jan. 8, 2021, the worth of UFC pay-per-view occasions on ESPN Plus — the unique house of the blended martial arts fights within the U.S. — will enhance by $5 apiece, from $64.99 to $69.99. As well as, the worth of an annual ESPN Plus subscription for brand new subscribers will go up 20%, rising from $49.99 to $59.99 per yr. Based on ESPN, renewals of annual subscriptions for present subscribers will stay at $49.99 till not less than March 2, 2021.

It’s the second time ESPN Plus has raised the worth of UFC PPVs: When the service first launched in April 2018, the UFC PPV occasions price $59.99. That went as much as $64.99 every originally of 2020.

The strikes sign that ESPN feels it has extra pricing energy with ESPN Plus, after the sports activities world suffered via pandemic cancelations and postponements in 2020. The worth hikes come after ESPN Plus’ month-to-month value plan elevated to $5.99 (from $4.99 beforehand) this summer season. (The annual plan, even on the increased $60 price, represents a 17% financial savings vs. the month-to-month plan.) ESPN Plus will stay $5.99/month, and the worth of Disney’s triple-play bundle of Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu will keep at $12.99/month for now. Nonetheless, as of March 26, 2021, Disney Plus pricing within the U.S. will enhance by a greenback to $7.99 per 30 days, when the bundle will go as much as $13.99 per 30 days.

As of Dec. 2, ESPN Plus had 11.5 thousands and thousands subscribers, almost doubling previously yr, Disney introduced at its investor day convention this month.

ESPN Plus has marketed that it provides greater than 12,000 stay occasions yearly, though the COVID-19 pandemic diminished the schedule for 2020. Reside sports activities programming on ESPN Plus consists of UFC Battle Nights and PPV occasions; MLS; NHL; MLB; High Rank Boxing; Bundesliga, Serie A, FA Cup and English Premier League soccer; PGA Tour; and U.S. Open Tennis.

Along with stay sports activities, ESPN Plus consists of hundreds of hours of on-demand content material together with authentic exhibits and sequence, documentaries, options, basic occasions and choose replays.

Pictured above: Deiveson Figueiredo (proper) vs. Brandon Moreno in UFC 256’s principal occasion on Dec. 12