ESPN Sees New Role for The Undefeated

ESPN plans to discover a brand new marketing strategy for The Undefeated, its website dedicated to exploring sports activities, tradition and race that can develop the outlet to different elements of the sports-media outlet’s mum or dad firm. Walt Disney.

The Undefeated, which was launched in 2016 beneath the auspices of John Skipper, earlier president of ESPN, was envisioned as a digital hub for tales that examined a few of the hottest subjects in sports activities. The website was anticipated to mix long-form and short-form storytelling, authentic reporting and provocative commentary aimed toward African-American shoppers in addition to sports activities followers searching for a deeper understanding of black athletes, tradition and associated points.

Now the corporate intends to attempt to develop its protection to trend, music, arts and know-how, stated Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN’s president, in a memo to staffers Tuesday. Citing such efforts as a season lengthy sequence in 2019 African-American quarterbacks and a Caldecott Medal awarded for a e-book based mostly on a poem printed on the location, Pitaro stated the corporate had a “objective of sharing that content material with a broader viewers.”

Kevin Merida will proceed in his position at senior vice chairman and editor in chief of The Undefeated, and report on to Pitaro, whereas Raina Kelley, managing editor, will proceed in that submit. ESPN intends to rent “a enterprise chief beneath Kevin with a give attention to driving progress and monetization,” Pitaro stated.

Critics have been learning ESPN’s content material strikes in latest months because the sports-media large locations extra of a highlight on extra conventional protection of sports activities whereas searching for alternate options for packages and content material that rely extra closely on investigative, analytical and enterprise reporting. In October, ESPN revamped its long-running “Outdoors The Strains,” cancelling its weekday model in favor of a once-a-week hour-long version on Saturdays. ESPN final month canceled “Excessive Midday,” a every day sports activities present led by Pablo Torre and Bonami Jones, that was praised for its clever commentary whereas beneath scrutiny for low scores.

Individually, ESPN elevated two of its high content material executives on Tuesday. Rob King, senior vice chairman of authentic content material, was named senior vice chairman and editor-at-large of ESPN Content material, a a task that gives management throughout varied storytelling efforts throughout the corporate. The place was beforehand held by John Walsh, an iconic ESPN govt who retired in 2015. Alison Overholt was promoted to senior vice chairman of multiplatform storytelling and journalism, which supplies her oversight of espnW, E:60, ESPN’s digital storytelling group and different belongings.