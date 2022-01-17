ESPN’s attractive proposal to Jorge Pietrasanta to leave Televisa

During the World Cup in Rio de Janeiro in 2014, Jorge received his first offer from ESPN (Photo: Instagram/@jorgepietrasanta_)

On sports television, sports writers have become figures that the public recognizes, so when they leave a program or change companies, it generates great curiosity to know what happened to the sports analyst, as happened with Jorge Pietrasanta.

Pietrasanta was one of the most emblematic chroniclers of wrestling televised sports So when he left the television station in 2016, there was speculation about the reasons that led him to make that decision. From a dismissal to his own decision were part of the versions that grew, and that is that his sudden departure after the Brazil World Cup 2014 impressed the audience.

During an interview with Toño of Valdés, Jorge Pietrasanta recounted the real reasons why you left televised sports. It all falls back on ESPN, current company in which he collaborates, since he made him a more attractive proposal that exceeded the work plan of those from Chapultepec.

Pietrasanta collaborated on Televisa Deportes as a wrestling narrator (Photo: Twitter/@Javier_Sahagun)

As the sports narrator recalled, the American company sat down to negotiate with Stone and saw what Televisa offered so they compared the contracts and ESPN exceeded the salary wrestling chronicler perceived on the Chapultepec television station, so he decided to leave.

“They talked, they matured. The contract is on Televisa and then the ‘option of so much’ arises, I think that’s how it is known to match the offer they make you. Then yes Televisa the improvement is still there, it cost me work”.

But in the absence of a counteroffer from televised sports that would benefit Jorge Pietrasanta, the sports commentator decided to leave, but despite the fact that he already had a formal offer with ESPN his first company took a while to release him because they did not want him to abandon the project in Chapultepec.

Jorge Pietrasanta (Photo: Instagram @ jorgepietrasanta_)

“Yon de Luisa was our boss in Televisa and he didn’t want me to leave, either Francis Xavier Gonzalez; It took a few months until the opportunity arose, they gave me the door to leave and that’s how I got to ESPNPietrasanta added.

Part of the offers offered by the chain where you work Jose Ramon Fernandez, David Faitelson, Alvaro Morales and other figures is that it allows exploring other dynamics of sports journalism, a situation that convinced Pietrasanta.

“Happy because it allows you to continue growing as a commentator, apply a little the horizon of the opportunities you have to do different things on TV in this case”

During the World Cup in Rio de Janeiro in 2014 Jorge received his first offer of ESPN He even confessed that he attended a meeting with them when he was still collaborating with Televisa. But due to the weather and other personal details, he managed to conclude the first offer to leave Televised sports.

In 2016, he made his arrival on the new television station official and since then he has remained in force on ESPN’s debate programs in which he has starred in discussions with Joserra and Faitelson (Photo: Instagram/@jorgepietrasanta_)

“In 2014 during the World Cup in Brazil I had the first offer of ESPN to work with them, in fact there was a meeting there with them in Rio de Janeiro but at that time the opportunity did not present itself”, recalled Pietrasanta.

That first approach caused the American sports television not to release Stone so he kept looking for it despite the fact that they did not conclude the first offer. It was like that Armando Benitez, senior director of production ESPN, He went back to look for him to proposeat the option of matching his contract Televisa with ESPN.

In 2016 it made its arrival on the new television station official and since then it has remained in force in the debate programs of ESPN in which he has starred in discussions with Joserra and Faitelson.

