ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Says City Meyer Will ‘flame Out’ With Jaguars

It’s now not about if, but if, City Meyer will burn out with the Jaguars.

That’s what ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes.

“I’ll take a look at to not sound like a damaged report, however this isn’t going to paintings,” Finebaum stated on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “It should paintings momentary as a result of he has Trevor Lawrence and you’ll construct a staff, however in the end, City Meyer goes to flame out. … It’s already taking place. This man does now not get at the side of regulations.

“He does now not like to be informed what to do. It didn’t paintings at Florida when he fled, it didn’t paintings at Ohio State when he battled the management and in the end walked off, or was once driven out, and it’s now not going to paintings right here.”

Finebaum was once in particular regarding Meyer and the Jaguars getting hit with $300K price of fines by means of the NFL for OTA violations. However, greater than that, Meyer has had a shelf lifestyles at different large jobs, at Florida and Ohio State, and hasn’t ever coached within the NFL prior to.