Espresso Boards Indian Feminist Doc ‘Shut Up Sona’ – Variety

Boutique U.Ok. gross sales agent Espresso Media Worldwide has acquired rights for Deepti Gupta’s feminist documentary “Shut Up Sona,” that includes fashionable Indian singing star Sona Mohapatra.

Produced between 2016 and 2019, the documentary chronicles Mohapatra’s life between sold-out live shows as she speaks out in opposition to sexual harassment and patriarchy in deeply conservative India.

“Shut Up Sona” debuted on the Mumbai Movie Competition in 2019 and has since had a stellar run in 2020 together with playdates at Rotterdam, Goteborg, Scorching Docs and Sheffield.

The movie is produced by Mohapatra for Omgrown Music.

“As a feminine artist and performer, I get plenty of love from my younger nation and but have a battle readily available on a regular basis,” Mohapatra instructed Variety. “This battle contains being morphed on to porn websites, being subjected to gang rape and acid assault threats and sure, sitting round in police stations too. I imagine that ladies must take cost of their very own narratives and in addition create a sisterhood that backs one another.

“There’s a lack of female perspective within the tales being instructed, movies being made and songs being sung in our tradition and most of us girls find yourself being solid in secondary roles in varied fields, receives a commission lesser for a similar worth that we carry on board and do the bidding of our patriarchs and male bosses; please them, be the beautiful face, voice or puppet in a system largely run by the brotherhoods,” Mohapatra added. “Ready and competing for these uncommon and compromised alternatives was not an possibility any extra in my life and it’s the cause I made a decision to show movie producer: to take cost of my narrative and take my day by day hustle to a world stage.”

Associated Tales

” ‘Shut Up Sona’ is a couple of feisty feminine singer usually instructed to close up- it’s about utilizing one’s artwork as protest and the worth girls pay for it,” mentioned Gupta. “For me it was cathartic, an act of affection and a struggle cry on the similar time.”

“I’m grateful to HotDocs director Shane Smith for serving to me navigate gross sales and partnerships by way of Doc Store and for being there to assist and advise anytime I wanted,” Gupta added.

Espresso is representing the documentary on the Cannes Digital Movie Market, in addition to Sunnyside of the Doc, MIPCOM, IDFA, Sheffield and the Shanghai TV pageant.

“Particularly what struck the group at Espresso was that the movie heralded a vital Indian problem on girls’s voices being heard in India in opposition to a backdrop of male dominated music performances,” Espresso managing director David Hooper instructed Variety. “This can be a story about each a girl’s braveness to face up for different girls in addition to a backdrop on a vital artist in Indian tradition at the moment. Our catalogue has more and more represented girls’s tales each from the viewpoint of the topic issues in addition to the producers and administrators behind the cameras.”

Espresso is seeking to make a sale to one of many main worldwide digital platforms and/or key public service broadcasters.

Espresso’s current slate contains “5 Days That Saved a Nation,” “Iconicity,” and “Jamal Khashoggi: Homicide within the Saudi Consulate.”