“Espresso Prince” Cast Take A Trip Down Memory Lane As They Share Untold Stories In Documentary

On September 24, MBC aired its extremely anticipated “Espresso Prince” documentary!

13 years after the drama initially aired, the principle solid of Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Solar Gyun, Chae Jung An, Kim Dong Wook, and Kim Jae Wook met up in pairs to debate their reminiscences from set for the documentary “My Expensive Youth – Espresso Prince.”

“Espresso Prince” tells a love story between cafe supervisor Choi Han Gyul (performed by Gong Yoo) and his worker Go Eun Chan (performed by Yoon Eun Hye), who pretends to be a person with the intention to work on the espresso store. Throughout its run, “Espresso Prince” was an unbelievable hit, reaching viewership rankings of 27.8 % nationwide.

In the documentary, Gong Yoo revisited the cafe the place they filmed and sat down for an interview. Concerning the drama, he shared, “It appears like my old flame. It appears like I’m confronting one thing that I deliberate to only go away as a reminiscence.” He went on to clarify that he’d hesitated at first over becoming a member of the documentary as a result of he wished to cherish his nice reminiscences as they have been, fearing they could change.

Gong Yoo reunited with Yoon Eun Hye, who stunned him on the cafe. The 2 instantly instructed each other, “You look precisely the identical” and so they acquired their espresso made by somebody who had change into a barista after watching “Espresso Prince.”

Yoon Eun Hye abruptly requested Gong Yoo, “Do you’ve gotten any plans to get married?” Gong Yoo replied, “It’s not that I don’t need to however I’ve sort of missed that interval.” When requested the identical query, Yoon Eun Hye answered, “I feel that I need to concentrate on my work just a little extra after which do this.”

The 2 fastidiously explored their previous set as Gong Yoo commented, “I bear in mind the whole lot we did. We kissed quite a bit. Since I’ve aged, I can speak about it with out feeling shy.” Yoon Eun Hye adorably added, “I’m shy.”

At a special location, Chae Jung An and Lee Solar Gyun excitedly greeted one another with a giant hug. The final pair was Kim Dong Wook and Kim Jae Wook, who instantly seemed very snug with each other.

The three pairs then started watching clips from “Espresso Prince.” Yoon Eun Hye revealed, “After I reduce my hair, I didn’t even placed on make-up and simply utilized sunscreen.” Concerning his character, Gong Yoo shared, “He seemed like he had no manners however he was completely different from different chaebols.”

Whereas discussing what Gong Yoo was like on set, Chae Jung An commented, “He was extra severe than I assumed and took care of himself nicely. He confirmed a lot ambition that it made me suppose that he was somebody who had ready for a very long time.”

Kim Dong Wook appeared confused that solely Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye have been showing within the clips and Kim Jae Wook jokingly commented, “He’s solely when he’s on display screen.”

Chae Jung An shared, “Han Gyul appears like such a child. Gong Yoo has change into a lot cooler. He should maintain himself rather well.” She made everybody crack up by including, “He appears luxurious now.”

When Kim Dong Wook lastly appeared, Kim Jae Wook commented, “Again then, your eyes have been so harmless.” Kim Dong Wook replied, “Now they’re horny.”

After watching the scene the place all of them fall into the fountain, Gong Yoo confessed, “I attempted utilizing tips so I wouldn’t have to enter the water however I went since you guys pulled me in.”

Whereas watching a kiss scene between Gong Yoo and Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Solar Gyun set free a high-pitched squeal, making Chae Jung An comment, “You simply sounded a bit like just a little woman.” He replied, “I suppose I’m outdated.”

Chae Jung An additionally requested Lee Solar Gyun, “When’s the final time you kissed like that?” Lee Solar Gyun jokingly responded, “‘Espresso Prince.’” Chae Jung An performed alongside, replying, “Properly, I suppose as a result of there may be social distancing.”

Whereas watching her personal kiss scene, Yoon Eun Hye averted her eyes and commented, “It’s scorching in right here.” Gong Yoo embarrassed her much more by including, “Eun Chan was a really motivated woman. She was not passive. I didn’t know what Eun Hye’s arms have been doing however after watching the printed, her arms have been pulling up my T-shirt.”

They wrapped up their viewing session as Kim Dong Wook and Kim Jae Wook remarked, “The reminiscences are all coming again. They’re extra vivid than what we had initially considered.” Chae Jung An shared, “There’s a prettiness that makes my coronary heart flutter. The truth that I didn’t know that then can also be a part of being younger.”

Gong Yoo commented, “It appears like Choi Han Gyul and Eun Chan acquired married and are trying again on their previous collectively. It’s like our youngsters are enjoying over there. I feel folks think about that quite a bit. Pondering, ‘They’re most likely residing nicely someplace, proper?’”

Lee Solar Gyun shared, “Choi Han Gyul is Gong Yoo. Didn’t it go well with him higher than some other function?” Nevertheless, Gong Yoo revealed that he hesitated to hitch the manufacturing, explaining, “It was a time once I had a little bit of opposition in opposition to romantic comedies. After changing into an actor, it was the primary time I had skilled that ‘puberty.’ I wished to develop whereas fulfilling my sense of feat however the vibe round me was, ‘It’s a must to do that. That’s the way you’ll change into a star, get ads, and get foremost roles.’”

Concerning this example, producing director (PD) Lee Yoon Jung defined, “Some actors might really feel apprehensive about idol-turned-actors. Nevertheless, Gong Yoo mentioned, ‘I’m the issue for myself.’ He mentioned he wasn’t within the place to debate his co-stars’ performing and that made me suppose, ‘This particular person is cool.’”

For Yoon Eun Hye, transitioning from an idol to an actress gave rise to many considerations. She shared, “I had simply began to slowly take my first few steps however then I discovered myself in a state of affairs the place I needed to run. If I didn’t do that, I felt like I wouldn’t change into an actress and the general public wouldn’t await me. Whereas filming ‘Princess Hours,’ I felt so pissed off. I wanted change.”

Chae Jung An, who additionally promoted as a singer, commented, “I do know being in a woman group isn’t simple, and he or she was even the youngest. I assumed she’d expertise some difficulties. The adults she labored with seemingly gave her work with none explanations and he or she most likely tried her finest. Then she started working on a drama. I feel the atmosphere that allowed her to stay as Eun Chan should have been so releasing.” Listening to this, Yoon Eun Hye started to shed tears.

Chae Jung An touched on her personal considerations on the time, revealing, “Again then, I didn’t need to do the venture, or something in any respect. I used to be having a tough time due to my private points, so I didn’t need to do work. They introduced me the synopsis however I didn’t even need to see it so I pushed it apart.”

When requested why she selected to solid Chae Jung An, PD Lee Yoon Jung defined, “There are such a lot of fairly feminine actresses. I acquired a advice and met up with Chae Jung An however she was such a tomboy. She seemed like a woman whom different ladies would love. She mentioned that as a result of she’s lazy, she wears the identical garments for per week.” After studying this, Chae Jung An expressed her shock as she commented, “Actually? I assumed I used to be picked as a result of I used to be female.”

When he was solid, Lee Solar Gyun was already well-known to the general public as a result of success of his different dramas. The PD defined, “I noticed his temporary look on KBS’s ‘Drama Metropolis’ and thought he was good at performing, so I seemed him up, contacted him, and solid him for a special venture. Since I had already skilled his performing and character as soon as, I assumed he would match nicely with the function.”

PD Lee Yoon Jung additionally talked about the danger she took with this drama, sharing, “There was some apprehension.” Gong Yoo admitted that he additionally thought “Espresso Prince” was a bit foolish, explaining, “I assumed, ‘What is that this?’ Studying the script was like studying fiction on the web. It was like a cartoon. However she made that really feel electrical.”

The PD additionally shared a time when Gong Yoo had made her tilt her head in confusion. Lee Yoon Jung shared, “I took Gong Yoo to the studio and confirmed him his outtakes. However inside seconds, he mentioned, ‘I perceive. Can I am going now?’ It was like he figured it out himself.”

Gong Yoo praised his co-star, sharing, “The explanation I used to be in a position to change into Choi Han Gyul was Go Eun Chan and Yoon Eun Hye. Yoon Eun Hye’s ardour made me really feel embarrassed and helped me develop. It made me get up.”

Yoon Eun Hye expressed her admiration for the drama, saying, “After showing on ‘Espresso Prince,’ I not heard the time period ‘idol-turned-actress.’ It’s the venture that made me into an actress.”

Kim Jae Wook commented, “This was a time the place I might actually positively specific my individuality.” Kim Dong Wook added, “Throughout this time, my ardour and ambition have been overflowing. Performing was simply enjoyable then.”

Concerning the recognition of “Espresso Prince,” Gong Yoo shared, “Every single day was loopy. Folks round me would ask what was going to occur subsequent and say it was so exhausting to attend.” Chae Jung An added, “Again then, our chemistry was excellent. I feel the vitality of everybody and the universe was all introduced collectively.”

Gong Yoo, who gained an performing award for his efficiency in “Espresso Prince,” touched on the which means of this drama to him, sharing, “‘Espresso Prince’ is the venture that revived my dying ardour. I feel I used to be healed by means of the drama. We grew to become brighter and warmer collectively. That’s why I feel it’s that a lot tougher to overlook everybody, and that’s what makes this venture that rather more significant.”

The total documentary might be out there on Viki quickly. In the meantime, watch "Espresso Prince" under!

