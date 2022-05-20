essential tips for browsing privately from your mobile

We live in times when privacy matters more and more to us. Something that, fortunately, is also raising awareness in the big technology companies. Without going any further, Apple has been showing off its privacy features for several years, with iOS 15 as the latest great exponent (the next one will be iOS 16). Google also adds and continues with this bet in Android 13.

Nevertheless, also runs on our account maintain privacy on the Internet. And it is that we often leave our trail when browsing from the mobile. We do not want to create an alarm, since in the end the navigation trail that we leave is anonymous and its purpose is advertising in most cases. However, it is up to us to prevent any company from accessing (with or without permission) this registry. In this post we give you several keys for it.

Although it is not everything, choosing a good browser is important

Based on what we will tell you in the next sections, we will advance you since it is not enough to choose a good web browser on our mobile. In fact, it could be completely insufficient if we trust everything to him. However, it is important under the privacy features they offereven having other outstanding extras such as good speed.

Whether they are browsers for Android or iOS, we find several options. However, we would be left with three that they are multi-platform and are characterized by offering advanced privacy functions, also leaving them very visible without having to be entangling through a thousand menus. Some like Opera even offer a built-in VPN within the app.

Is it convenient to use incognito mode?

This could be one more tip within this post. And in fact it is, since this type of browser allows browsing without leaving an apparent record. Nor does it take into account cookies or recent history you’ve had with standard navigation. In addition, you will not be able to access the record of your search history or browsing history from the application and, it is assumed, that no one should be able to access it either.

Now, we have even seen lawsuits against Google for not fulfilling what was promised in incognito mode. Not only the vulnerabilities of each browser come into play here so that certain websites can access our data even in this mode, but also the so little appreciated conditions of use. Therefore, answering the question asked, it is interesting to use this mode, but it is not infallible nor will it ever offer 100% private browsing.

Using a VPN helps to not leave records of our activity

Without going into explaining absolutely everything about the advantages of a VPN, telling you that in broad strokes they are a secure internet connection method that allows us to navigate from our device using our usual provider (WiFi or mobile data), but directed to an external server.

These servers are usually hosted in different parts of the world, even allowing us to connect by pretending that we were in that territory instead of where we are. The fact that in addition is connections are encrypted It helps not to leave records of our navigation. Therefore, in conjunction with what was seen previously and what we will continue to see, it is an option practically essential to browse privately.

However, an application is needed that allows us to connect to this type of network. And here we can find more and more options. There are many free mobile VPNs, although some of them have obvious cuts compared to the paid ones.

Below we recommend four, the first two being free and the next two paid. The first one will sound familiar to you, since it is the Opera browser with VPN that we already talked about in the first section of this post:

By the way, don’t worry about how to set up vpn on mobile. Setting up a VPN on Android or iPhone is extremely easy and won’t take too long. In fact, the VPN apps themselves usually guide you to the beginning to make the process even easier and more intuitive.

Clear all cookies and browser cache

The famous browser cookies and cache are the guilty that websites can create our profile on the Internet. And it is that they analyze our behavior based on the navigation we do to know our tastes and preferences that, later, are part of the Big Data. Surely on more than one occasion you have been, for example, looking at information about sports shoes on specialized websites and, “coincidentally”, then advertising banners for sneakers appear, even if the website you visit then has nothing to do with it.

Well, as we mentioned before, choosing a good browser is important, but not the only vital thing. Clean cookies and cache on a regular basis it is key to maintaining your privacy and, incidentally, even saving storage space that accumulates due to these records.

And for this, we must tell you that each browser usually has the section to delete cookies and cache located in one place. Therefore, we cannot give you a single step to follow. However, to tell you that it is usually intuitive and it is enough for you to access the settings within the same app to find the option. Also in the general mobile settingsby going to the applications section, you can enter the browser and delete all the general data to “start from scratch” with it the next time you use it.

Other extras to complete a private navigation

Although we could classify the above tips as the main ones, the truth is that there are others that, together, help make your activity with the browser much more secure and private. In this way, we add another 6 to the list: